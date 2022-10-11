Photo: Video screenshot from Fredo Bang’s “Fearless”
By Jon Powell
  /  10.11.2022

Over the weekend, Fredo Bang blessed the masses with a new single titled “Fearless,” a DJ B Real-produced offering that sees the Baton Rouge star addressing doppelgängers, reflecting on lost friends, and more:

“Little one stole my swag, but I ain’t trippin’, b**ch you got it, look at you like a son, so I was proud when you start poppin’, I’ma bang until it’s done and I don’t never speak on bodies, tell a n**ga before he speak on Gee, he better switch the topic, no it ain’t no problems, know that I’ll stomp ’em, I been tryna change my life and I been focused on a profit, dissin’ me on the ‘gram, how you put your likes before your logic, I seen he been in central booking, he know exactly how I’m rockin’…”

“Fearless” also comes with a matching visual courtesy of Man Films. Throughout the clip, footage of Fredo kicking back in the trenches is interspersed with throwback shots of the rapper alongside his late friend and collaborator Da Real Gee Money.

“Fearless” comes after last month’s Free Thug, a three-track EP that was released in support of the “Top” rapper’s incarcerated peers. Months prior to that, he liberated Two-Face Bang 2 in April, complete with 19 hard-hitting cuts and contributions from Roddy Ricch, YNW Melly, Rob49, Sleepy Hallow, and Money Man.

During a recent appearance on REVOLT’s “Big Facts,” Fredo opened up about Gee Money and how his death impacted him:

“At that point, I didn’t give a f**k about nothing. I don’t care about coming home. I don’t care about music. Because music was always playing for me and him. I ain’t never been that type of person. If I set a goal with this person, I’m never thinking about doing nothing myself. At that point, I ain’t really know how to make a song without him.”

Press play on “Fearless” below.

