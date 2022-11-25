Today (Nov. 25), NBA YoungBoy and his artist, Quando Rondo, have teamed up for a joint LP titled 3860, which boasts 16 songs and a single assist from Lul Timm on the opener “I Swear.” Production on the album comes courtesy of Bankroll Got It, Pooh Beatz, Jason “Cheese” Goldberg, Spacy, Xclusive, DMAC, Synco, 808 Melo, Yakree, CxbGoCrazy, Ayo Bleu, and more.

3860 arrives a month after YoungBoy released the DJ Drama and Gangsta Grillz-backed mixtape Ma’ I Got A Family, a 19-song offering with additional contributions from Nicki Minaj and Yeat. 2022 also saw the Louisiana-born emcee blessing the masses with a slew of other well-received projects, including The Last Slimeto, Colors, Realer 2, 3800 Degrees, and Better Than You, the last of which was a collaborative body of work with DaBaby. Meanwhile, Quando Rondo’s most recent solo outing, Still Taking Risks, made landfall in 2021 with 18 hard-hitting cuts and zero features.

Recently, YoungBoy took to social media to respond to critics about painting his fingernails:

“Y’all be playing with the slime, huh? See, all y’all used to love me. Now, nobody love me. But I think y’all forgot, I ain’t never not liked y’all b**ches anyway. So what the problem is? You heard me? N**gas wanna talk about my nails. I done f**ked them up now, you heard me?”

He continued: “Everybody wanna play with the slime, but it’s all good. You know I’m a big troll. As long as I ain’t no dead troll, n**ga. You can talk about my nails all you want. B**ch, I know somebody that wish they could paint they nails right now (laughs). How should I go about this? ‘Cause you hurting my feelings.”

Fans can press play on Quando Rondo and NBA YoungBoy‘s 3860 below.