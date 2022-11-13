Photo: Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  11.13.2022

Bia is fed up with social media pitting artists against each other just to create rap beefs for entertainment.

On Saturday (Nov. 12), the former “Sisterhood of Hip Hop” star set the record straight on rumors that she has used her lyrics and social media platforms to take subliminal jabs at other female emcees.

“I think a lot of artists wouldn’t have problems if it wasn’t for trolls instigating imaginary beefs,” the “Besito” rapper wrote. In a follow-up tweet, she added, “Rap should be competitive, it should be a sport, talk your s**t… but people be trying to make s**t apply to people it don’t even be about and that’s lame.”

When a user attempted to suggest Bia had sneak dissed Nicki Minaj in the past, she was quick to shut the conversation down. “It was fake tweets from a Stan that didn’t like me … that narrative is tired let’s find something else to talk about,” she wrote in response to the resurfaced tweets.

Last summer, the reality TV personality made her dream of collaborating with Minaj come true when the “Anaconda” musician jumped on the remix to Bia’s popular track “Whole Lotta Money,” dominating social media and the airwaves.

Speaking of her experience working with Minaj, Bia shared: “I really got the opportunity to bond and write with Nicki. Man, my heart is so full right now. This is a bucket list moment. So iconic. So timeless…This s**t is crazy. God is so good.”

Ahead of the 2022 BET Awards in July, Bia scored another major collaboration when J. Cole hopped on her single “London.” The Dreamville rapper later revealed he was unsure if he could lace the already-fire track with undeniable bars.

“I was excited but genuinely nervous, cuz I didn’t even see how the song could be better after what she did to it,” he said in a post promoting their record. “I didn’t want to f**k nothing up!”

Tags in this article:
Tags
BIA

