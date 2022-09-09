Photo: Cover art for Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freak Girl (Queen Mix)”
By Jon Powell
  /  09.09.2022

Last month, Nicki Minaj unveiled her latest single “Super Freaky Girl,” a Dr. Luke, Malibu Babie, Vaughn Oliver, and Aaron Joseph-produced effort that samples a Rick James classic and is centered around Minaj’s sexual exploits. “Super Freaky Girl” skyrocketed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the second female solo hip hop song to do so since Lauryn Hill’s 1998 classic “Doo Wop (That Thing).”

Today (Sept. 9), Minaj decided to upgrade “Super Freaky Girl” with a “Queen Mix” that sees JT, BIA, Katie Got Bandz, Akbar V, and Maliibu Miitch joining in on the fun. As expected, the younger artists make sure to match Minaj’s energy with some adults-only rhymes of their own, beginning with a top-tier verse from JT:

“Pink p**sy, pink coupe, no roof, made him eat my p**sy leavin’ NOBU, maxed out his card, f**k the total, pulled up for a check, p**sy mobile, freak b**ch, legs up, cash too, n**gas eye f**k me when I pass through, CC this p**sy, you a bad n**ga, can’t be broke and be my n**ga, neck froze, ah, yeah, coast, I’ma bad b**ch, get him for his pin numbers, eat the p**sy, beat the p**sy, drill drummer, big racks, all I’ma tryna get from him…”

“Super Freaky Girl” also serves as a standout single for Nicki Minaj’s compilation album Queen Radio: Volume 1. That project contains some of Minaj’s biggest hits, including “Roman’s Revenge” with Eminem, “Beez in the Trap” with 2 Chainz, “Moment 4 Life” with Drake, “Anaconda,” and “Super Bass.” Newer cuts like “Do We Have a Problem?” with Lil Baby and “We Go Up” with Fivio Foreign can also be found on the 29-song effort. Check out Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)” with JT, BIA, Katie Got Bandz, Akbar V, and Maliibu Miitch below.

