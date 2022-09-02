As expected, Nicki Minaj has been receiving plenty of positive response following this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, where she became the latest recipient of the event’s Video Vanguard Award. Yesterday (Sept. 1), the Young Money emcee took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that JAY-Z and Beyoncé sent her a bouquet of flowers with a note that read, “Congrats on your beautiful award. Sending you all our love. Hov & B Holla.” In addition to the short video came an attached message from Nicki Minaj in response: “Thank you so much. The both of you. For everything.”

MTV’s Video Vanguard Award was first awarded to Richard Lester and The Beatles during the inauguration of the Video Music Awards in 1984. Since then, iconic artists like Madonna, LL Cool J, Justin Timberlake, Kanye West, Rihanna, and Missy Elliott have been given the honor. As previously reported by REVOLT, Nicki Minaj spoke on the importance of mental health within the celebrity community during her acceptance speech:

“I wrote this down, I don’t know why y’all, but this was in my spirit to say. I wish that Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson were here. I wish that people understood what they meant and what they were going through. I wish people took mental health seriously, even for the people who you think have perfect lives.”

It’s been four years since Nicki Minaj released her last album Queen, a 19-song effort with contributions from Eminem, Lil Wayne, Labrinth, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Swae Lee, Future, and Foxy Brown. Last year, she re-released her third official mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty, complete with the new singles “Fractions,” “Seeing Green” with Wayne and Drake, and a remix of Skillibeng’s runaway hit “Crocodile Teeth.” Currently, she’s sailing off the release of “Super Freaky Girl,” a Rick James-sampled offering that made landfall in August. Check out Nicki Minaj’s video thanking Hov and King B below.