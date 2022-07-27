On Monday (July 25), authorities wounded a woman and took her into custody after she opened fire at Dallas Love Field airport. The woman exited the bathroom wearing a hoodie, pulled out a handgun, and then started shooting at the ceiling. Travelers documented the chaos as people fled for safety. The suspect was identified as Portia Odufuwa and she remains in the hospital for her injuries. She has been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, and could possibly face other federal charges.

The Dallas Morning News reported Odufuwa’s history of mental health issues and violent crimes, including arson and bank robbery. In 2019, Odufuwa was found at the site of a burning home in Mesquite and took responsibility for the flames. “I am God’s prophet,” she told police. “I’m basically letting you all know that I am the cause of this fire,” she said according to court documents.

When the 37-year-old was brought in for prior offenses, she provided authorities with Chris Brown’s home address as her contact information and claims she’s married to the singer. Breezy, who is wrapping up his “One of Them Ones Tour” with Lil Baby, caught wind of the news of his imaginary wife and immediately hopped on social media to clear the air. He posted an Instagram story saying, “I don’t know what’s in my f***in music, I got some of the craziest stalkers in the world man. Mental health is not something to play with man, we looking out for ya’ll.”

The “Run It” singer has a history of unwanted female visitors. In April 2022, his security had to call law enforcement on a woman after she was discovered by the gate of his San Fernando Valley home at least 10 times. In 2015, another young lady broke into Brown’s home while he was in Las Vegas celebrating his birthday. The 21-year-old was charged with felony first degree residential burglary, stalking and vandalism after she was found naked in his bed. The suspect removed the hinges from his door, spray painted “I love you” and “Mrs. Brown” in his kitchen, defaced his car by spray painting her name on them, and throwing out his then-10 year-old daughter’s clothing and placing voodoo items around the baby’s crib. Chris Brown is no stranger to overzealous fans. Check out his video below: