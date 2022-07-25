Dallas Police shot a woman and took her into custody after she allegedly opened fire inside of Dallas Love Field Airport.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia claims the woman entered the airport around 11:00 am on Monday (July 25). She walked near the ticket counters and then proceeded to the bathroom. She exited the bathroom wearing a hoodie, pulled out a handgun, and began shooting at the ceiling. An officer at the scene neutralized the 37-year-old woman, and she was arrested. No one else was injured, but the incident sparked chaos as people fled. In a statement, Dallas Police identified the suspect as Portia Odufuwa.

Michael Loewinsohn, who just arrived at Dallas Love Field Airport on a flight from Denver, told CNN, “I saw a massive amount of people running up from security checkpoint and people yelling ‘shooter!’ TSA employees rushed us out of a side door and just started sprinting away from the building.” Loewinsohn shared a video of people running for safety. He said, “We’re just told there was a shooter and we are going to need to stay outside for a bit.” Johnny Mojica also shared his eyewitness account with the outlet. He said he was sitting at Gate 12 when he noticed people running. “A group of people were running and shouting ‘run,’ and those who were sitting down (including me) took cover near the end of our seats,” he recalled.

Operations were suspended for several hours on Monday afternoon, and the Federal Aviation Administration put a ground stop at the airport due to security concerns. Things resumed around 4:43 pm, per the tweet published on the airline’s official Twitter account. “Passengers are encouraged to check directly with their airline for the latest updates on their flight status. Thank you for your patience.”