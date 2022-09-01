Last month, Nicki Minaj finally unveiled her highly anticipated “Super Freaky Girl” single. Since then, it has already sold over 100,000 album-equivalent units in the United States and received its very own “Roman Remix.” Today (Sept. 1), she returns to share the official music video for the well-received track. The new clip features a Barbie theme that sees Minaj living out several different fantasies, and even boasts an appearance from Alexander Ludwig starring as Ken. On the song, Minaj glides over a sample of Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak”:

I can lick it, I can ride it while you slippin’ and slidin’, I can do all them little tricks and keep the d**k up inside it/ You can smack it, you can grip it, you can go down and kiss it and every time he leave me ’lone, he always tell me he miss it/ He want a F-R-E-A-K (Freaky girl), F-R-E-A-K (Freaky girl), A-K, A-K, A-K, E-A-K (Freaky girl), F-R-E-A-K (Freaky girl)

One thing about me, I’m the baddest alive, he know the prettiest b**ch didn’t come until I arrive/ I don’t let b**ches get to me, I f**k they man if they try, I got a princess face, a killer body, samurai mind/ They can’t be Nicki, they so stupid, I just laugh when they try

Four years ago, the “Super Bass” rapper shared her fourth studio LP Queen, which initially boasted 19 songs and a wealth of assists from Labrinth, Eminem, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Swae Lee, Future, Foxy Brown, and Lil Wayne. Since then, she has contributed to plenty of dope collaborations like “We Go Up” with Fivio Foreign, “Blick Blick” with Coi Leray, and “Bussin” with Lil Baby.

Be sure to press play on Nicki Minaj’s brand new music video for “Super Freaky Girl” down below.