Nicki Minaj surprised fans on Friday (Aug. 26) with the release of her new 28-track compilation album, Queen Radio: Volume 1.

The album includes gems like “Starships,” “Moment for Life” featuring Drake, and “Anaconda.” Other throwback favorites for the Barbz include “Beez In the Trap,” “Truffle Butter,” “Super Bass,” “Pound the Alarm,” “Save Me,” “Your Love,” and “Fly” featuring Rihanna.

The compilation project also includes newer releases. “Do We Have A Problem” featuring Lil Baby and “Super Freaky Girl” are two more recent standouts on the track-list. As REVOLT previously reported, “Super Freaky Girl” debuted No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week. Minaj is the only female rapper to do so since Lauryn Hill with her 1998 hit “Doo Wop (That Thing).

The achievement is Minaj’s first solo Hot 100 No. 1 and third No. 1 record overall. The rapper’s previous No. 1 records include 2020’s “Trollz” and “Say So” with Doja Cat.

The Republic Records signee celebrated the record going No. 1 on Tuesday (Aug. 23) with an Instagram video of a bouquet of pink flowers and bottles of pink champagne. Her son was also shown playing with pink balloons that spelled out the song’s title and “#1.”

Minaj is set to receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards this Sunday (Aug. 28). She will be the first recipient of the award since Missy Elliott took the trophy home back in 2019.

The new Video Vanguard Award winner is also set to host the award ceremony alongside LL Cool J and Jack Harlow. Fellow co-host LL Cool J was actually the first rapper to receive the Video Vanguard Award back in 1997. Harlow is tied for the most award nominations with Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X at eight apiece. Minaj herself has been nominated 17 times and has won five VMA awards in her career.

The VMAs will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The confirmed lineup of performers includes Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, Panic! At The Disco, BLACKPINK, Jack Harlow, Lizzo, and Måneskin.