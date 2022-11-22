Today (Nov. 22), NBA YoungBoy is back to treat fans with another loose track and video, “Hi Hater.” The new offering features an upbeat, guitar-led beat that fills the room that YoungBoy is recording in. While the accompanying visual sees the Baton Rouge rapper showing off his fancy cars and jewelry, he sends a message out to all of his haters:

“And I speak, I got to put my daughter to sleep, and just like Peak, I named my son after a Jeep/ Ain’t been respondin’ to these n***as, I know I’m way more rich, I know they see/ On my life I’m spending millions, I put some diamonds on my wrist, I dont made it out the cage/ Saw me down but I’m still up, I don’t give one f**k, God I say thank you/ Hit your artist with them K’s, I don’t bother you”

In related news, YoungBoy announced a few weeks ago that he officially inked a new deal with Motown Records. August’s The Last Slimeto album was his final release under his former label, Atlantic Records. That project debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and included features from Kehlani, Rod Wave, and Quavo. The Last Slimeto was also led by standout singles like “I Hate YoungBoy,” “Mr. Grim Reaper,” and “I Got The Bag.”

Last month, the “Makes No Sense” rapper delivered Ma’ I Got A Family, a 19-track mixtape that served as a Gangsta Grillz collaboration with DJ Drama. The new project was equipped with 19 records and two features from Nicki Minaj and Yeat. Outside of his own releases, YoungBoy can be heard featured on recent songs like “To The Bone” by Quavo and Takeoff, “Flags To The Sky” by NoCap, and more.

Be sure to press play on NBA YoungBoy’s brand new “Hi Haters” music video down below.