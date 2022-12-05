Photo: Getty
By Shanique Yates
  /  12.05.2022

NBA YoungBoy has a message for anyone making comments about his personal style!

The Baton Rouge native responded to a user on social media suggesting that his decision to paint his nails was having a negative impact on his child. “Bro please stop,” wrote the person in the comments section of a post shared Sunday (Dec. 4). “My son looks up to you and the fingernail polish s**t [is] not cool.”

YoungBoy told the man to work on his parenting skills. “You down bad b**ch,” he wrote. “You rather me tell him [to] be a gangster instead of telling him to be a rockstar. You down bad b**ch. ‘It’s all about how you raise him.’ Stop watching me #BIG5. I ain’t changing. You don’t think I see the world downing me? You wild…go get your father priorities together.”

Read the interaction below.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the “I Hate YoungBoy” emcee opened up about leaving touring behind to focus on spending more time with his family. “I done found time for myself,” he said via his Instagram Story. “Every 15-million-dollar tour come my way getting turned down. I don’t wanna do another show. I don’t want nothing but a bigger house. It gave me time for myself. My daughter know who I am – I know who I am.”

Watch the video below.

While this particular person doesn’t seem to be a fan of YoungBoy’s unapologetic behavior, fellow emcees like The Game and Bun B have dubbed him the “new Tupac.” In 2021, he made history as the first hip hop artist to release a No. 1 album within three consecutive years. Additionally, YoungBoy also joined Tupac and Lil Wayne as the third artist to have an album debut at No. 1 on the charts while being incarcerated.

