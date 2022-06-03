Carmelo Anthony is taking his talents to the wine game!

The ten-time NBA All-Star will leverage his own brand, VII(N)- The Seventh Estate, to take a deep dive into the wine industry. Quiet as kept, Anthony reveals that NBA players are actually quite versed in the space.

“Wine is truly a part of the NBA culture,” said Anthony in an interview with Haute Living. “If you ask 30 different people, they will probably have 30 different taste profiles, but it goes to show that they do know what they want, right? They’re drinking it, so that’s a good thing. Getting a glass of wine is the thing to do now after a game. I love that because it’s 360 degrees from where it was before.”

He has joined forces with famous Usseglio wine family member Stéphane Usseglio, to expand his knowledge of wine on everything from production to marketing. Anthony credits his time with the New York Knicks as a catalyst for becoming a wine connoisseur.

“When I got to New York, my palette expanded. I started meeting people, getting into wine circles, and [eventually] I started this thing I like to call ‘two-bottle Sundays’ where everybody brings their best two bottles every Sunday,” he continued. “You would get rated on the bottles you brought — and everyone wanted to bring their best.”

Fast-forward to now, Anthony will launch his first vintage wine, the 2017 Oath of Fidelity Chateauneuf-du-Pape. It is an ode to a pivotal leader in the Haitian Revolution, Toussaint Louverture.

The wine features full-bodied red and subtle notes of cherries, lavender, sage and peppercorns which are combined with blonde tobacco and dried tea leaves.

“It’s a timeless blend that we integrated modern philosophies of winemaking and sustainability into,” said Anthony in a caption via Instagram. “Full-bodied, complex, yet still an easy drink.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony)

Consumers will be able to get their hands on the new Carmelo Anthony collection starting in the fall.