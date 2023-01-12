Last month, Babyface Ray unveiled his brand new MOB album. The 18-track body of work boasted features from Lil Durk, Doe Boy, King Hendrick$, Samuel Shabazz, GMO Stax, and more. Preceding the project were well-received singles, including “Nice Guy” and “Spend It” featuring Blxst and Nija. Since its release, he has treated fans with accompanying clips for tracks like “Crazy World,” “Goofies,” and “A1 Since Day 1.”

Today (Jan. 12), the Detroit-bred emcee returned with the latest offering from the album, the official music video for “Rap Politics.” The new visual is directed by Lone Wolf and gives fans a look into Ray’s rock star lifestyle as he drives around fancy cars, signs exclusive contracts, and hits the hottest parties in town. On the song, he lays some hard-hitting bars over production by Shawn Ferrari:

“I don’t rap politic, tell me what you into, I don’t rap politic, tell me what you into/ A hustler going corporate (For real), preparation prevent poor performance/ Pray my karma, it don’t come back on my daughters, h** say she lit up from them cribs, just bring some water/ Labels sending deals, but I keep turning down they offers, it ain’t bout the money, can’t put that in my coffin/ I got the clerk confused, I’m buying cups, no coffee”

At the top of 2022, the “Family > Money” rapper unveiled FACE, which was equipped with features from Wiz Khalifa, Landstrip Chip, Pusha T, 42 Dugg, and others. Weeks later, he provided the official deluxe upgrade, adding on eight new tracks and features from Veeze, Lil Yachty, DJ Esco, Baroline, and Lucki. The album garnered him a spot on the XXL Freshman list and also landed at No. 31 on the Billboard 200.

Be sure to press play on Babyface Ray’s brand new music video for “Rap Politics” down below.