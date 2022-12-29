Last week, Sauce Walka unleashed his latest project, Sauce Ghetto Gospel 3, the third installment to the fan-favorite series he started back in 2018. The 19-track body of work included assists from Jackboy, Sauce WoodWinnin, and Babyface Ray. Shortly afterward, the Houston rapper celebrated the release with the official music video for “Black Kings.” The new TrillArt-directed clip sees him linking up with Babyface Ray as he lays some bars down about life in the streets:

“It’s raining, he looking at the ghetto from the window pane/ His brother died, this young n***a can’t even feel no pain, is he gon’ ride? Or is he gon’ live in the hood with all the shame/ But that’s what it is when you born up in the field, just some animals strapped to kill”

Prior to this, Walka already dropped off two other projects this year, Al Rage Walka and Sauce Beach Florida. He also treated fans with plenty of singles along the way like “Smile,” “No Wrestlers,” and “Here I Am.” Outside of his own releases, he has been busy handing out guest verses on a slew of collaborations like “Southside Royalty Freestyle” by Megan Thee Stallion, “Gang Members (Remix)” by Big Sad 1900, “No My Name” by EAZY, “I Know” by BigXthaPlug, “Drip Automatic” by Donn P, and more.

At the top of 2022, Babyface Ray unveiled FACE, which was equipped with features from Wiz Khalifa, Landstrip Chip, Pusha T, 42 Dugg, and others. Weeks later, he provided the official deluxe upgrade, adding on eight new tracks and features from Veeze, Lil Yachty, DJ Esco, Baroline, and Lucki. The album garnered him a spot on the XXL Freshman list and also landed at No. 31 on the Billboard 200.

Be sure to press play on Sauce Walka’s brand new “Black Kings” music video featuring Babyface Ray down below.