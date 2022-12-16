Back in August, Larry June unleashed his most recent body of work, Spaceships on the Blade. On the project, he recruited Herm Lewis for another album intro and also tapped in with names like Babyface Ray, 2 Chainz, Curren$y, Syd, Duckwrth, and Wallo throughout the rest of the 19 tracks. Production was handled by The Alchemist, Jake One, Turbo, Chuck Inglish (of The Cool Kids), Johan Lenox, Mr. Rogers, and more – including longtime collaborator Cardo, who fully produced June’s 2021 album Into the Late Night.

Yesterday (Dec. 15), the Bay Area-bred emcee returned with his latest offering from the project, a brand new music video for “Extra of Um.” In the new clip, he links up with his co-star Babyface Ray in front of Reno’s, a liquor store in San Francisco. In terms of production, DVME and Julian Avila co-produced a piano-led instrumental for June to get his bars off on:

“Oh it’s the orange juice, strapped too n***a from the block, I be slidin’ to the neck don’t give a f**k about the clout/ I’m a real, real n***a you can hear it in my tone, bust a play/ I’m in Soho, I got it for the lolo, midnight for the shirt, fly n***a, I got it on me/ I’m Bruce Wayne, in a Lambo, n***a toatin’ on that (oohh), been through it, made it out”

June’s last solo body of work before Spaceships on the Blade was last year’s Orange Print, a 13-track album equipped with features from Trae Tha Truth, Money Man, Dej Loaf, and Herm Lewis. Since its release, he dropped off a slew of accompanying music videos for cuts like “Still Cookin,” “6am In Sausalito,” and “Intercepted.”

Be sure to press play on Larry June’s brand new music video for “Extra of Um” featuring Babyface Ray down below.