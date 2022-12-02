The last time fans heard from Sheck Wes was a month ago when he dropped “LFG.” The Harlem rapper has returned with a visual for his new song “PAIN.”

In the short 1:41 music video, the Mudboy used night vision effects to display a thrilling night with him in New York. The hyper-energetic emcee is riding around his home state, smoking marijuana, and getting sturdy with his dance moves.

On the track, the “Mo Bamba” rapper reminds fans of his raging style of moshpit music. He raps on the hook:

“I’m smokin’ pressure (Yeah), I’m smokin’ pressure (Yeah, b**ch)/ I’m smokin’ pain (Pain), your b**ch is pressure (B**ch) My b**ch is better (Ow), I get her wet, wet (Yeah) I get her wet, wet (Yeah), I get her wetter (B**ch).”

Prior to the release of “LFG” and “PAIN,” the 24-year-old joined forces with JID and J. Cole of the Dreamville label for “Stick.”

“Stick” is featured on the Dreamville compilation album titled D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape.

It’s not if Sheck is planning to drop a new project, but fans are happy to hear consistency from him.

Wes’ last solo project came in 2018 when he dropped his debut album, Mudboy, under Cactus Jack, G.O.O.D. Music, and Interscope Records. The album featured his viral hit “Mo Bamba,” the track that propelled his career in the music industry. After that, Wes appeared on the Cactus Jack label compilation album JACKBOYS.

Along with rap, the Senegalese artist has a bright career outside of music. When Sheck Wes isn’t dropping music, he’s ripping the runways as a fashion model, or he’s shooting hoops.

In 2019, he walked in Virgil Abloh’s second runway as Louis Vuitton Menswear’s artistic director. Wes helped debut the collection of cleverly layered 80s-style suiting.

The Harlem artist also recently got drafted as a professional basketball player. He played for the Paris basketball team. He led the team to second place in the LNB Pro B championship.

Now Wes is back in the booth and, hopefully, a project follows up with this new music. Until then, fans can enjoy the new video for “PAIN” below.