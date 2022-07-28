New York City Mayor Eric Adams held a controversial press conference calling for the ban of drill music. Adams said his son, Jordan Coleman, showed him drill music videos and urged social media platforms to prohibit the content. Coleman told Complex that he thinks it “makes sense” that Adams isn’t for “people who are committing crimes and then going and bragging about it on songs,” he doesn’t agree with banning the entire sound.



Coleman explained that after his father sat down with Pop Smoke‘s family and learned about his career and life, he just wanted to ensure the safety of his city. That’s why he suggested banning the genre, but had a different perspective after receiving backlash. “So I think once he said that and caught backlash for it, my dad really sat down and realized that some people really connect to this music. So you can’t take it away, just because you might not like it, or because there’s controversy behind it.”

Coleman, who also goes by his stage name Jayoo, released two albums and works in Roc Nation’s film department. He draws inspiration from J. Cole or early Drake and raps about making it out and his romantic life. When asked about his father’s thoughts on his rap endeavors, Coleman responded, “Well, my dad is interesting. My dad never really knocked it, because he heard me rap in-person. He was just like, “How do you remember all that? How do you know what you’re going to say next?” I was just telling him how it was like reading a script or acting out a scene in a movie. It just comes as a natural thing for some people. When you know what you’re trying to say, you can see it vividly.”

Coleman is no stranger to Hip Hop. He told the outlet that he has a strong musical bond with his mother, who was the reporter on the Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur murder cases. He recalled, “She covered both of them. I was in her stomach when she went out to LA for the Biggie story. And she loved Jay-Z. That was my first concert that I went to. She was just big on hip-hop in New York, because that’s where it was popping during the time.” As far as connecting with his father over the love of Hip Hop music, Coleman shared that Adams is a fan of old school rap like Big Daddy Kane.