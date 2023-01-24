Yesterday (Jan. 23), Jim Jones went on Instagram to inform his followers that he and New York City Mayor Eric Adams are planning to improve the conditions of his hometown.

On Jan. 21, Drake brought out the Harlem rapper and the entire Dipset crew as special guests on day one of his live from The Apollo performance. On the same night, the mayor stopped by Jones’ dressing room where they met for the first time. Jones posted a video on his feed and fans saw the formal introduction, where he suggested the two have a discussion about the problems plaguing his native city.

“I would love to have a conversation with you in Harlem about Harlem,” Jones said in the video. “A lot of people talk about Harlem, but my efforts from Harlem are always from the heart. It’s not been the most conventional, but I take care of a lot of people, and I take care of our neighborhoods.”

Under the video, the “We Fly High” rapper wrote a descriptive caption reflecting on his run-in with Adams and expressed his that it’s going to take a collective effort to better Harlem.

“Got the chance to meet the @nycmayor, he wrote. “Got a call from a friend [who] said he was coming to the concert last night and he wanted to stop by my dressing [room] to meet me. Very fly. ‘I also thought to myself how can I make this introduction the most impactful?'”

He also mentioned that this was his first time meeting any New York mayor and rejoiced about them being the same race.

“This is my first time meeting any mayor from NY and he’s a Black mayor,” Jones stated. “I’m very proud to see someone who looks like me in a position of power and is taking the steps to help turn the city around from experience and political position.”

He added, “I’m not the most politically correct by I know politics as usual… There are so many things we need here in our city of Harlem, NYC, and who else is better to express those concerns to? I know these concerns won’t be fixed overnight, but every step forward is a step closer. Harlem, you’re always on my mind and in my heart, but I’m one person, we got to do it together. Each one, teach one.”