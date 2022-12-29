At the end of every year, tastemakers round up their favorites in categories like music, movies, and more and acknowledge who reigned supreme. With the exponential rise of podcasts in recent years, debating about who has the best one has become an increasingly popular topic of conversation. Earlier this week, Jim Jones took to social media to share his top 10 list of hottest podcasts in 2022, and REVOLT’s “Drink Champs” show came out on top.

“After considerable deliberation and numerous talks with the top 10 committee, we have finally decided on our top 10 podcasters of 2022,” read Jones’ caption. “If you feel you should [have] made the list, hold that thought till next year.”

The widely popular “Drink Champs” show started back in 2016 and is currently hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. Guests who have stopped by for an episode in 2022 are Bobby Shmurda, Kanye West, Derek Jeter, Jeezy, Kevin Hart, DJ Khaled, and plenty more. Also on Jones’ list was REVOLT’s “Caresha Please,” a new interview series hosted by Yung Miami that debuted earlier this year.

The New York emcee also acknowledged a few people who host successful podcasts but didn’t make the cut, including journalists B. Dot and Elliott Wilson, who apparently missed their spot by just a few stats. “You were so close,” he wrote to the duo. “We even did a recount for you, but your numbers weren’t high enough this year lol. Honorable mention @dontcallmeewhitegirl. She’s one of my favorites and has one of my favorite shows. It was [tough]. Her show too funny.”

In related news, the “We Set The Trends” rapper’s most recent project was 12 Days of Xmas from earlier this month. The 18-song body of work included assists from the likes of Dyce Payso, AlleyCat TheRapper, Keen Streetz, Yellow Tapee, Tommyboyfame, Rah Swish, Mr. Chicken, and Rayy Rayy.

Check out Jim Jones’ full list of top 2022 podcasts down below.