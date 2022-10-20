Currently, Jim Jones and Hitmaka are working on a joint album titled Status Update, which is led by the September drop “Cook Out” with Vado. Yesterday (Oct. 19), the duo decided to add to that with “Gunshot,” a hard-hitting number that features BEAM and borrows from The Mohawks’ “The Champ” and Southside Movement’s “I’ Been Watching You” — two songs that have been used pretty heavily in hip hop. Jones utilizes the hard-hitting samples for some of his best bars to date:

“Rude boy, I might lick a shot ‘pon ’em, run up in the dealer, I might get the drop on ’em, n**gas gettin’ killed once we get the drop on ’em, catch him in the whip, you know he got the chop’ on him, I be jumpin’ out the roof like that n**ga Birdie, catch me sittin’ in the coupe wit’ that big 30, I just got the car washed but that s**t is dirty, muhf**ka we ain’t scared, all my n**gas sturdy, no, b**ch, I got 200 on my neck now, and they can trip or we can trip and take a jet down, god body in wide bodies wit’ big watches…”

2022 has been a prolific year for Jim Jones, beginning with his Gangsta Grillz: We Set the Trends mixtape alongside DJ Drama back in January. That project consisted of 25 songs and contributions from Migos, Fivio Foreign, Icewear Vezzo, Dave East, Pressa, Giggs, and more. Months later, he would join forces with Brooklyn’s own Maino for the joint LP The Lobby Boyz, complete with assists from the likes of Styles P, Young M.A, Capella Grey, Fabolous, BLEU, and Benny The Butcher.

Press play on Jim Jones, Hitmaka, and BEAM‘s “Gunshot” below. Status Update is expected to arrive before year’s end.