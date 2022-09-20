Photo: Video screenshot from Jim Jones “Cook Out”
By Jon Powell
  /  09.20.2022

Last week, Jim Jones unloaded a new single titled “Cook Out,” a Hitmaka-backed effort that features Vado and samples Marvin Gaye’s classic single “Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology).” The track sees the two emcees giving vivid accounts of a typical summer function in New York City:

“But lord knows we need a break out here, so let’s party in the hood, tell ’em break out the chairs, more champagne so we can chase our tears, keep the F&N close ’cause we embrace our fears … you know Young Handsome got the choppers in the building, so please come in peace so we ain’t got to do no killings, got a four and better on a dice game, n**gas way too loud so the blue and whites came, I had my Spike Lees on, do the right thing, caught ’em lookin’ at my watch, now that’s lightning…”

“Cook Out” also comes with a matching video that Jones directed alongside Flee Flix and Shula The Don. Matching the song’s energy, the clip brings viewers to the intersection of W 112th St and St. Nicholas Ave. in Harlem, where Jones and Vado can be found in the midst of good food and positive vibes. Fellow peers like Rowdy Rebel also make cameo appearances throughout.

2022 has been a prolific year for Jim Jones, beginning with his Gangsta Grillz: We Set the Trends mixtape alongside DJ Drama. That project consisted of 25 songs and contributions from Migos, Fivio Foreign, Icewear Vezzo, Dave East, Pressa, Giggs, and more. Months later, he would join forces with Brooklyn’s own Maino for the joint LP The Lobby Boyz, complete with assists from the likes of Styles P, Young M.A, Capella Grey, Fabolous, BLEU, and Benny The Butcher. Press play on Jim Jones and Vado’s “Cook Out” video below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Fabolous and Jim Jones show the "Rich Hustle" in new video

By Regina Cho
  /  08.22.2022

Vado shares new 'Long Run Vol. 2' project

By Regina Cho
  /  01.27.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Jim Jones
Music Videos
Vado

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Fabolous and Jim Jones show the "Rich Hustle" in new video

By Regina Cho
  /  08.22.2022

Vado shares new 'Long Run Vol. 2' project

By Regina Cho
  /  01.27.2022
View More

Trending
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

REC Founders Will Toms and Dave Silver want to empower creators to have successful businesses

REC was founded in 2015 by Forbes 30 Under 30 recipients Will Toms and Dave ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.16.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Quinta Brunson and Black women making Emmys history, and Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid' trailer

On the entertainment side, Zendaya, Quinta Brunson, Issa Rae and Lizzo all made history at ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.16.2022
Social Justice

Georgia bar faces backlash after Black woman was harassed for visiting "a white place"

The Black woman visited the bar just to play pool but was instructed that it ...
By Oumou Fofana
  /  09.19.2022
News

The first glimpse of Halle Bailey in 'The Little Mermaid' has fans overcome with emotion

A first-look video of Halley Bailey as the underwater princess was unveiled during the D23 ...
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  09.10.2022
View More