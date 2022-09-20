Last week, Jim Jones unloaded a new single titled “Cook Out,” a Hitmaka-backed effort that features Vado and samples Marvin Gaye’s classic single “Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology).” The track sees the two emcees giving vivid accounts of a typical summer function in New York City:

“But lord knows we need a break out here, so let’s party in the hood, tell ’em break out the chairs, more champagne so we can chase our tears, keep the F&N close ’cause we embrace our fears … you know Young Handsome got the choppers in the building, so please come in peace so we ain’t got to do no killings, got a four and better on a dice game, n**gas way too loud so the blue and whites came, I had my Spike Lees on, do the right thing, caught ’em lookin’ at my watch, now that’s lightning…”

“Cook Out” also comes with a matching video that Jones directed alongside Flee Flix and Shula The Don. Matching the song’s energy, the clip brings viewers to the intersection of W 112th St and St. Nicholas Ave. in Harlem, where Jones and Vado can be found in the midst of good food and positive vibes. Fellow peers like Rowdy Rebel also make cameo appearances throughout.

2022 has been a prolific year for Jim Jones, beginning with his Gangsta Grillz: We Set the Trends mixtape alongside DJ Drama. That project consisted of 25 songs and contributions from Migos, Fivio Foreign, Icewear Vezzo, Dave East, Pressa, Giggs, and more. Months later, he would join forces with Brooklyn’s own Maino for the joint LP The Lobby Boyz, complete with assists from the likes of Styles P, Young M.A, Capella Grey, Fabolous, BLEU, and Benny The Butcher. Press play on Jim Jones and Vado’s “Cook Out” video below.