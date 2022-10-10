Back in January, Jim Jones linked up with DJ Drama to present their well-received Gangsta Grillz: We Set the Trends mixtape. That project consisted of 25 songs and assists from Migos, Fivio Foreign, Icewear Vezzo, Dave East, Pressa, Giggs, and more. Months later, he also shared The Lobby Boyz, his joint LP with Brooklyn’s very own Maino. The Lobby Boyz saw appearances from Styles P, Young M.A, Capella Grey, Fabolous, BLEU, and Benny The Butcher.

Over the weekend, Jones returned with his latest Gangsta Grillz: We Set the Trends offering, the official music video for “Backdoe.” The new clip is co-directed by Shula The Don, Flee Flicks, and Jones and is equipped with appearances from Dave East and Icewear Vezzo. On the song, the three rap about their humble beginnings, starting with Vezzo setting the tone on the first verse:

Mama, I been trappin’ for a minute now, I keep gettin’ told I went a different route/ No I can’t stop getting this money ’cause I got children now (my baby)/ I step on the scene and watch it bubble up, my youngin’ caught a case and he been home a month/ Backdoe, backdoe, backdoe, they come through the backdoe, backdoe, backdoe/ Police had to kick in the backdoe

Outside of his own releases, Jones has contributed plenty of guest verses on recent tracks like “Late Nights” by Jay Worthy and Larry June, “Money Or Power” by Dave East and Harry Fraud, “Mack Truck” by Young Thug, “Think Boy” by Cam’ron and Styles P, and many more.

Be sure to press play on Jim Jones’ brand new music video for “Backdoe” featuring Dave East and Icewear Vezzo down below.