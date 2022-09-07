Last month, Jay Worthy reconnected with Harry Fraud for their joint effort titled You Take The Credit, We’ll Take The Check. The project includes appearances from frequent collaborators like Larry June, Kamaiyah, Conway the Machine, MadeinTYO, Curren$y, A$AP Twelvyy, and more across 14 tracks. Since its release, fans have been able to enjoy accompanying visuals for tracks like “Winnipeg Winters,” “Tonight,” and “Helicopter Homicide.”

Yesterday (Sept. 6), the duo returned with the latest video from the project, this time for “Six Figure Strolls.” The new Revenxnt-directed clip sees Worthy and his co-star Sha Hef taking a nighttime walk through the streets of New York City as Worthy delivers his smooth opening hook:

West side but I’m doin’ it El Barrio, one look from him he was adios, remember one summer folded with the barrios/ El homie off that n***a off his front boats, I made a hundred thousand off of one h** (one b**ch)/ I made a hundred thousand off of one stroll, had that b**ch walk the strip with the eight ball/ Them other b**ches they was tryna rob n**gas, chased ’em for them Rollies and them car digits/

You Take The Credit, We’ll Take The Check isn’t the first time Worthy and Fraud have linked up for an entire body of work, as they did so back in 2020 for Eat When You’re Hungry, Sleep When You’re Tired. Since then, Worthy has dropped off a handful of other joint projects, including Till The Morning with Shlohmo, The Ballad of a Dopehead with T.F. and Budgie, Two4Two, and 2 P’z in a Pod with Larry June.

Be sure to press play on Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud’s brand new music video for “Six Figure Strolls” featuring Sha Hef down below.