Last week, Jay Worthy reconnected with Harry Fraud for the joint effort You Take The Credit, We’ll Take The Check. The project contains 14 songs and a slew of appearances from Larry June, Kamaiyah, Conway the Machine, MadeinTYO, Curren$y, A$AP Twelvyy, and more. Today, fans can check out a new visual from the aforementioned album for “Tonight,” a laid-back vibe with vivid bars about Worthy‘s abnormal lifestyle:

“Real homie, you ain’t nothin’ but a peon, bright lights on the strip like it’s neon, to that b**ch, leave the keys in the kiosk, what a time in the Lex’ wit’ the defrost, send a b**ch to Dubai to get **** on, came back, 30 stacks, that was me on, P you know I keep it cold like freon, touchdown end zone like I’m Deion, all that 20/20 vision wit’ the buffs on, talkin’ like you really wit’ it, you’ll get punched on…”

The accompanying clip comes courtesy of Lxve Affair and New High Filmz and shows Worthy taking a night ride in an old-school Mercedes-Benz. With a woman riding shotgun, the Cali-based talent can also be spotted making stops at a restaurant and a car wash.

You Take The Credit, We’ll Take The Check is the latest project from Worthy and Fraud since the 2020 EP Eat When You’re Hungry, Sleep When You’re Tired. Since then, Worthy has continued to liberate well-received releases like Till The Morning with Shlohmo, ST. LGND, The Ballad of a Dopehead with T.F. and Budgie, Two4Two, and 2 P’z in a Pod with Larry June, the last of which arrived back in March. Given his output, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see another body of work or two from Worthy before year’s end. In the meantime, you can enjoy “Tonight” below.