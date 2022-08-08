Last week, Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud teamed up for the joint effort You Take the Credit, We’ll Take the Check, which consists of 14 songs and assists from Larry June, Kamaiyah, Curren$y, MadeinTYO, and more. In addition to the new release, the bi-coastal duo also unveiled a visual for the standout cut “Helicopter Homicide,” a collaboration alongside Conway The Machine and Big Body Bes. Over Fraud’s laid-back production, Worthy, Conway, and Bes keep things street-oriented from a lyrical standpoint:

“That b**ch you call your wife was my first ho, I use to dress her on the blade in my fur coat, now you kiss her on the mouth, she used to sniff coke, I had her on the same strip where they sell dope, no shame in it, posting a** off my cell phone, the homies looking at you like a yeedo or a come up, something in the set that they could feed on, I did my thing up in these streets and that’s on P-funk, spraying paint up on these breakers, blood drip, I get my bleed on, pouring fours of the Wock’, I get my lean on…”

Directed by New High Filmz, the accompanying clip for “Helicopter Homicide” is centered around Worthy and Conway delivering their rhymes at a diner. Bes is then seen providing the song’s outro at a separate location. Unfortunately, Fraud doesn’t make an actual appearance in the short video.

Press play on Jay Worthy, Conway The Machine, and Big Body Bes’ “Helicopter Homicide” video and, if you missed it, a full stream of Worthy and Fraud’s You Take the Credit, We’ll Take the Check. In related news, Worthy celebrated the album’s release by hosting a pizza pop-up in New York City — you can watch a full recap of that event as well.