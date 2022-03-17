Conway The Machine has been blessed with opportunities to rub shoulders with some of hip hop’s greats. During his recent appearance on “The Breakfast Club,” he provided more insight into his relationships with two of those emcees: Eminem and Kanye West.

Conway was previously signed to Eminem’s Shady Records, under which he recently dropped his debut God Makes No Mistakes. On the contrary, his relationship with Ye began after a casual linkup at his Sunday Service event. Given the origins of each relationship, he admitted that he’s actually “closer” to Ye than he is with the Detroit native.

“It was more business [with Eminem]. I don’t want to say the wrong thing. I’m kinda careful, but it was more business, and rightfully so, that’s how our relationship started,” he explained. “We didn’t really have no, I guess, relationship like that. We spoke a couple times on the phone, kicked it with him a couple of times at Coachella and stuff like that, but he a good dude.” Em, he added, has also been very supportive of his latest effort.

“He called me, told my album was a classic, man, and he love what I’m doing,” Conway said. “I don’t got nothing bad to say about him, but you know, Ye and Hov, guys like that, they more [personal].”

In the episode, Conway recalled the beginning of his friendship with West. “We went to Sunday Service out there in Cali and Ye seen us in the crowd and after the service, called us in the back,” he said. He was then invited to his studio, where they bonded on a musical level. “That’s what happened, before you know it, I was out there for like, a week with him. I went back again and that’s when we worked on Donda,” the “Tear Gas” lyricist added, referring to their collaboration, “Keep My Spirit Alive.”

See the clip from “The Breakfast Club” below.