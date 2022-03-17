By Sweenie Saint-Vil
  /  03.17.2022

Conway The Machine has been blessed with opportunities to rub shoulders with some of hip hop’s greats. During his recent appearance on “The Breakfast Club,” he provided more insight into his relationships with two of those emcees: Eminem and Kanye West.

Conway was previously signed to Eminem’s Shady Records, under which he recently dropped his debut God Makes No Mistakes. On the contrary, his relationship with Ye began after a casual linkup at his Sunday Service event. Given the origins of each relationship, he admitted that he’s actually “closer” to Ye than he is with the Detroit native.

“It was more business [with Eminem]. I don’t want to say the wrong thing. I’m kinda careful, but it was more business, and rightfully so, that’s how our relationship started,” he explained. “We didn’t really have no, I guess, relationship like that. We spoke a couple times on the phone, kicked it with him a couple of times at Coachella and stuff like that, but he a good dude.” Em, he added,  has also been very supportive of his latest effort.

“He called me, told my album was a classic, man, and he love what I’m doing,” Conway said. “I don’t got nothing bad to say about him, but you know, Ye and Hov, guys like that, they more [personal].”

In the episode, Conway recalled the beginning of his friendship with West. “We went to Sunday Service out there in Cali and Ye seen us in the crowd and after the service, called us in the back,” he said. He was then invited to his studio, where they bonded on a musical level. “That’s what happened, before you know it, I was out there for like, a week with him. I went back again and that’s when we worked on Donda,” the “Tear Gas” lyricist added, referring to their collaboration, “Keep My Spirit Alive.”

See the clip from “The Breakfast Club” below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam)

Tags in this article:
Tags
Conway The Machine
Eminem
Kanye West

Trending
Watch

Maxie James | 'Drive What Drives You'

Maxie James, self-taught fashion designer and CEO, drives us through a day in her life ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.09.2022
Assets Over Liabilities

T.I. on real estate, his business endeavors and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

T.I. visits “Assets Over Liabilities” hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a conversation on ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.23.2021
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
View More