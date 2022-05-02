Back in March, Larry June and Jay Worthy joined forces on the joint effort 2 P’z In A Pod, which contained 11 dope cuts and additional assists from CeeLo Green, Suga Free, Roc Marciano, and Jim Jones. Last week, the duo decided to bless us with another visual from said release for “Hotel Bel-Air,” a Sean House-backed effort that sees the the artists rapping about their care-free lifestyles:

“Gotta think bigger, I’m drivin’ to Pacifica, when you writin’ down your goals, you gotta be specific, I’m different, nigga, I could french kiss a ticket, cuttin’ off with them lil’ niggas, love, you trippin’, fuck it, wе just gon’ cop the whole building, we was pushin-, to civilians, anything to makе it out that joint, look up to the drug dealers, yeah, keep all that, countin’ up a thousand blues, I don’t ever watch the news, not a good tactical move how a nigga move…”

Courtesy of 6thElement, the accompanying clip for “Hotel Bel-Air” sees Larry June and Jay Worthy pulling up to the song’s namesake in a Bentley. The remainder of the clip seem them and their respective crews kicking back in the five-star establishment, popping bottles, relaxing by the swimming pool, and more.

In a recent interview with Earmilk, Jay Worthy spoke on why he and Larry June titled the album 2 P’z In A Pod, revealing that the two are like actual brothers:

“From the beginning it made sense for us to do the album. Basically, Larry’s my best friend, and he’s one of the few people that can rap over Sean and I’s production. He understands the production well, and it’s fun for me to do a project with him over these type of beats.”

Press play on Larry June and Jay Worthy‘s “Hotel Bel-Air” video below.