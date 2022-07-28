On Aug. 5, Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud will share their forthcoming project You Take The Credit, We’ll Take The Check. The joint body of work is produced entirely by Harry Fraud and features appearances from Larry June, Curren$y, Kamaiyah, BandGang Lonnie Bands, MadeinTYO, and A$AP Twelvyy. The first single arrived last week when fans received “Helicopter Homicide” featuring Conway The Machine and Big Body Des.

Today (July 28), Worthy and Fraud circle back to share the latest preview from the project, a brand new Kamaiyah-assisted single titled “Good Lookin.'” On the song, Kamaiyah uses her opening bars to shout out the city that raised her:

I’m making the freaks on Beverly, don’t none of these G’s dress well as me/ I put that on something everything, don’t play it for the bells and wedding rings/ The semi not on me, I’m from Oakland California, in case ya ass don’t know me, the game that I spit, knowledge y’all get/

Come from my shit n***a, yes my shit only, we invented that, and y’all n***as took it/ Never give credit, cause y’all n***as pussy, y’all trick on a bitch, cause y’all n***as rookies/ Gotta pay for my time, cause I’m good looking/ You gotta pay for my time, cause I’m good looking

This isn’t the first time Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud have joined forces, as they previously linked up in 2020 for Eat When You’re Hungry, Sleep When You’re Tired. More recently, Jay Worthy teamed up Larry June with on their joint effort 2 P’z In A Pod, which contained 11 dope cuts and additional assists from CeeLo Green, Suga Free, Roc Marciano, and Jim Jones.

Be sure to press play on Jay Worthy’s brand new “Good Lookin'” song featuring Kamaiyah.