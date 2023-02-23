Photo: Jeremy Moeller / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  02.23.2023

Teyana Taylor is back on the big screen. Today (Feb. 23,) the 32-year-old singer and actress revealed the trailer for her latest feature in A Thousand and One, a drama from writer and director A.V. Rockwell, on Instagram.

The film follows the “unapologetic and free-spirited Inez (Taylor,) who kidnaps her 6-year-old son Terry from the foster care system,” the synopsis read. “Holding onto their secret and each other, mother and son set out to reclaim their sense of home, identity, and stability in a rapidly changing New York City.”

Along with the film’s trailer, Taylor also shared a brief message. “It’s here!” Taylor revealed. “‘A love letter to mothers, sons, and hustlers of NYC.’ A.V. Rockwell’s A THOUSAND AND ONE is in theaters March 31!!!!!!!! Get your tickets now!! Link in bio! Focus Features. A Thousand And One.”

In addition to Taylor, the film stars Will Catlett, Josiah Cross, Aven Courtney, and Aaron Kingsley Adetola. Eddie Vaisman, Julia Lebedev, Lena Waithe, Rishi Rajani, and Brad Weston served as producers. Waithe also shared the trailer on her IG page, revealing that the film had won the Grand Jury Prize at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

After A Thousand And One took home the big prize, Taylor shared her excitement and gratitude with fans online. “Ahhhhhhhhhhhhh, I’m speechlessssssss!!!! WE WONNNNNNNNNNNNN. Okay, the long mushy caption will come later!!!!!!!! But right now, I need to go cry and praise my Heavenly Father GOD!!!!! WE DID IT!!!!!! A THOUSAND AND ONE. SUNDANCE,” she captioned on IG.

On Jan. 23, just a few days before announcing the film’s grand-prize win, Taylor walked the Sundance red carpet with her husband, Iman Shumpert, and their two daughters. “About last night… I would like to take this opportunity to thank the lord for allowing me this platform to work with some wonderful people; this is not a small thing,” Taylor shared on the app. “I am truly grateful.”

The film arrives in theaters on March 31. Tickets available HERE.

