REVOLT PREMIERE: Jidenna and Joey Badass talk polyamory on "Bumble Presents Luv2SeeIt with Teyana Taylor"

/ 08.24.2022
In this REVOLT premiere of a new “Bumble Presents Luv2SeeIt with Teyana Taylor” episode, Jidenna touches down in Los Angeles and chats with Teyana about his polyamorous journey and what he’s learned from his experiences so far. They’re later joined by rapper and actor Joey Badass.
