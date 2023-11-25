Teyana Taylor is addressing the rampant headlines about her split from husband Iman Shumpert for the first and last time. This week, several outlets exposed details of a divorce petition filed by the singer after seven years of marriage.

“I mind my business, don’t bother nobody [and] y’all know I’ve never played about my children, family and our privacy,” began a post Taylor shared on Twitter and her Instagram Story on Friday (Nov. 24). “I have not spoken on this private matter to any media outlets or blogs, etc. So everyone claiming, ‘Teyana said’ didn’t get any statements directly from me. These statements were taken from private court documents that were leaked to the public,” she wrote.

“It is very heartbreaking that someone would take out the time to make such a private matter public for the world to see. However, protecting my family is one thing I’ve always done, [and] for my children, I will continue to do so,” continued the A Thousand and One star. “Please, if y’all love y’all play nieces Junie [and] Rue like y’all have shown, please allow myself [and] my family some privacy to resolve this matter in peace.”

The couple of 10 years began dating in 2013. They announced their engagement in 2015 and tied the knot in 2016. The multifaceted creative shares two children with the former NBA player, daughters Iman “Junie” Tayla Shumpert Jr., 7, and Rue Rose Shumpert, 3.

Taylor has addressed her frustrations with blogs in the past. In an April 2022 feature story for Ebony, she said, “Their malicious actions and recklessness need to heed some sort of repercussions. Intending to attempt to ruin someone’s life for a story is just simply not ok. I’m not your clickbait. PERIOD!”

As previously reported by REVOLT in September, the singer confirmed that she and Shumpert were separated. At the time, she said, “We’ve been able to successfully and peacefully separate without all of the outside noise. The only reason I’m even sharing this part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand and it’s unfair to all parties involved. I hope this provided some clarity for y’all.” Shumpert has not issued public commentary on the matter.