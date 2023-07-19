Teyana Taylor has been in her creative directing bag lately, but now she’s ready to give fans a taste of her first love.

On Tuesday (July 19), the multitalented singer shared that she’s coming out of retirement to headline the Harlem Festival of Culture. According to the 32-year-old “Ring the Alarm” choreographer, the upcoming fest marks its first return in 54 years. Along with Taylor, Ferg and Wyclef Jean are also headliners. The Harlem native is scheduled to perform on Saturday (July 29), while her fellow artists are slated for Friday (July 28) and Sunday (July 30). Other musical talent joining the trio includes Coco Jones, Jazzy, Remy Ma, Cam’ron, Doug E. Fresh, Nina Sky, Fat Joe, and many more.

“Yo hollllupppppppp, b! You crazy as h**l if u thought I was gone miss out on the first Harlem Festival in [54] years! Auntey def SUPERRRRR coming outta retirement for this one!” Taylor captioned her Instagram post. “I’M COMING HOMEEEEEEEE. Harlem it’s uppppppp! I gotta do my big oneeeeee! OMG. I’m sooo excited to announce that I will be headlining and getting back on the stage for something that is so special and dear to me! It’s the Harlem Festival of Culture on Randall’s Island Saturday, July 29! So grab ya tickets now and come watch me and some more of my amazing peers, and fellow New Yorkers put on for the city!”