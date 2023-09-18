Nobody saw this one coming! Teyana Taylor and her husband, Iman Shumpert, have separated after 10 years together.

The singer made the shocking announcement on Instagram Sunday (Sept. 17) under a throwback photo of the two having fun with one another. “AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie!” she began. “In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1000 percent clear, ‘infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners, and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our two beautiful children.”

The A Thousand and One star continued, “Most importantly, we are FAMILY [and] in the 10 [years] together, seven [years] married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT. We just keep y’all a**es out the group chat lol, which is the reason we’ve been able to successfully and peacefully separate without all of the outside noise. The only reason I’m even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand and it’s unfair to all parties involved. I hope this provided some clarity for y’all. Okay, AunTey taking y’all back out the chat, bye!” Check out the post below.