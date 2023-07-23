Photo: Terry Wyatt / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.23.2023

Country singer Jason Aldean is not off the hook in the court of public opinion after he doubled down on his pushback against the backlash over his song “Try That in a Small Town.” Aldean came under fire for the record’s lyrics, which some have deemed racist and infused with pro-lynching rhetoric.

On it, he sings lines such as, “Got a gun that my granddad gave me/ They say one day they’re gonna round up … Try that in a small town/ See how far ya make it down the road/ Around here, we take care of our own/ You cross that line, it won’t take long/ For you to find out, I recommend you don’t … Full of good ol’ boys, raised up right/ If you’re looking for a fight/ Try that in a small town.” The video has been equally scrutinized for showing protests and a courthouse where a Black man was lynched in the 1920s.

Footage circulated from Aldean’s recent concert in Cincinnati has added fuel to the ongoing discourse about the song. While onstage, he hit back at those calling him a racist. “What I am is a proud American; I’m proud to be from here. I love our country, [and] I want to see it restored to what it once was before all this bulls**t started happening to us. I love my country, I love my family, and I will do anything to protect that. I can tell you that,” he said.

He then took aim at cancel culture. “That’s something that if people don’t like what you say, they try and make sure that they can cancel you, which means [to] try and ruin your life, ruin everything,” explained Aldean. The crowd erupted into applause and chanted “USA.”

Today (July 23), several comments about the concert rant suggest that critics remain convinced of the song’s racist origins and Aldean’s stance on the matter. “So you want to make America great again? Got it,” wrote one person. A second person commented, “Translation: restore this country to a time when the n-words knew their place.” And a third remarked, “What it once was? I guess that means when slavery was really an internship.” To view the aforementioned clip, click here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Elon Musk ushers in Twitter's dark era with "X" rebrand

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.23.2023

"Goonica" pops out in viral clip of Monica checking a man for hitting a woman during a performance

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.23.2023

Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley to be honored with new monuments on the 82nd anniversary of his birth

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.23.2023

Carlee Russell's boyfriend says she shouldn't be bullied over her disappearance

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.23.2023

Debate ensues after Real Boston Richey's unauthorized video at FAMU leads to program suspension

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.23.2023

Judge declares mistrial in YNW Melly double murder case

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.22.2023

Quavo digs deep to fuel 'Rocket Power' as a tribute to Takeoff

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.22.2023

Carlee Russell fired from spa job as questions about her disappearance continue to mount

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.22.2023

Jamie Foxx fans defend him from critics angered by the secrecy surrounding his health

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.22.2023

Jamie Foxx comically debunks claims that he was cloned and other rampant health rumors

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.22.2023

Large Professor always knew Nas was destined for greatness

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.22.2023

Jamie Foxx tearfully gives fans a health update after going to “hell and back”

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.22.2023

Drake tells fans that his next album is coming in "a couple weeks"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.21.2023

Louisville Metro Police Department hires Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel as its first full-time Black female chief

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.21.2023

Beyoncé received proclamations from the mayor and governor as her "Renaissance World Tour" stopped in Minnesota

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.21.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Elon Musk ushers in Twitter's dark era with "X" rebrand

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.23.2023

"Goonica" pops out in viral clip of Monica checking a man for hitting a woman during a performance

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.23.2023

Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley to be honored with new monuments on the 82nd anniversary of his birth

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.23.2023

Carlee Russell's boyfriend says she shouldn't be bullied over her disappearance

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.23.2023

Debate ensues after Real Boston Richey's unauthorized video at FAMU leads to program suspension

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.23.2023

Judge declares mistrial in YNW Melly double murder case

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.22.2023

Quavo digs deep to fuel 'Rocket Power' as a tribute to Takeoff

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.22.2023

Carlee Russell fired from spa job as questions about her disappearance continue to mount

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.22.2023

Jamie Foxx fans defend him from critics angered by the secrecy surrounding his health

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.22.2023

Jamie Foxx comically debunks claims that he was cloned and other rampant health rumors

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.22.2023

Large Professor always knew Nas was destined for greatness

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.22.2023

Jamie Foxx tearfully gives fans a health update after going to “hell and back”

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.22.2023

Drake tells fans that his next album is coming in "a couple weeks"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.21.2023

Louisville Metro Police Department hires Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel as its first full-time Black female chief

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.21.2023

Beyoncé received proclamations from the mayor and governor as her "Renaissance World Tour" stopped in Minnesota

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.21.2023
View More

Trending
News

Dr. Dre says he can't take credit for Kendrick Lamar's success: "He’s done everything himself"

“The only thing I can take credit for is opening the door for him because he’s done everything himself,” Dr. Dre said.

By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.17.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collaborates with Black musicians you need to know for "The Link Up" season 2

The Xfinity-sponsored performance series brought the talent together in celebration of Black Music Month.
By Kwasi Boadi
  /  06.19.2023
The Link Up

Coco Jones joins forces with rising Black stars to cover "Real Love" | 'The Link Up'

For this episode of “The Link Up,” Coco Jones delivers a modern twist on an R&B classic with her cover of “Real Love.” Powered by Xfinity. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  06.19.2023
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
Interviews

Doug E. Fresh has some shocking surprises in store for ESSENCE Festival’s hip hop 50 celebration

REVOLT caught up with legend Doug E. Fresh before he celebrates hip hop’s 50th anniversary at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. The innovator opened up about the event, building with Slick Rick, and much more in this Black Music Month exclusive.

By Jon Powell
  /  06.29.2023
Interviews

Breland wants to break down barriers in country music while being true to his artistry

“There’s been a ton of collabs between the R&B and the hip hop world..” said Breland. “I think if we’re able to do that within country music with more traditionally perceived, you know, Black genres, I don’t see why it would be any different because the ancestry of these genres is all the same.” 

By Shanique Yates
  /  06.27.2023
Interviews

Hosts of "#CareFreeBlackGirl" urge Black women to live authentically and keep evolving

In this exclusive, REVOLT speaks to “#CareFreeBlackGirl” hosts DJ Candy Raine, Rebellious Kiana, Nika, and Shay about their platform, highly anticipated events, and what it means to be 100 percent yourself. Read up!

By Joyce Philippe
  /  06.02.2023
Interviews

Sean Paul: Dancehall and reggae are a part of Jamaica's DNA and a way to show the world who we are

Sean Paul spoke about his love for dancehall and reggae, friendship with Beenie Man and much more. Check out the Black Music Month exclusive below!

By Ty Cole
  /  06.21.2023
Interest

The distinct difference between Afrobeat and Afrobeats

Most people confuse Afrobeat and Afrobeats. Read up as 2Baba, Tiwa Savage, Shatta Wale, and Ivie Ani give their exclusive insight on the topic. Happy Black Music Month!

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.14.2023
Interest

Tina Turner was more than the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, she was the blueprint for Black women

For Black History Month and beyond, we honor Tina Turner, our shining star who never allowed the ways of the world to dim her light.

By Shanique Yates
  /  06.16.2023
Web3

Web3 | Black musicians who are changing the game and making their mark

In honor of Black Music Month, we take a look at artists who are contributing to and shaping Web3. Check them out below.

By Ashley France
  /  06.09.2023
Interviews

Taylor Rooks is raising the standard in sports journalism as a master of authenticity

In this exclusive interview, Taylor Rooks chats about women taking up space in male-dominated industries, Angel Reese standing her ground, and the meaning of success. Read up!

By Ty Cole
  /  06.09.2023
Web3

Web3 | NFT tickets will change the way we experience music festivals forever

NFT tickets allow us to memorialize music festivals as a staple in history with a digital asset that will last for a lifetime. Read up!

By Ashley France
  /  06.23.2023
Interviews

Big Freedia: If you're an ally to the Queer community, fight for us

“Keep on helping us break barriers and fight for our rights,” the Queen of Bounce said in this Pride Month and Black Music Month exclusive.

By Ty Cole
  /  06.22.2023
Halftime Report

Halftime Report | The undeniable alliance between hip hop and sports

Moving from the booth to the field or arena is not a small feat. Still, some have actually traded in the studio for a Spalding basketball. Read our latest “Halftime Report” on the link between hip hop and sports. Happy Black Music Month!

By Nasheena Quick
  /  06.14.2023
Interviews

Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu are excited to embrace freedom and good vibes as duo ChopLife SoundSystem

In honor of Black Music Month, REVOLT caught up with Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu to discuss their new project, its focus on the Amapiano genre, Afrobeats, and much more. Read the exclusive below!

By Terzel Ron
  /  06.12.2023
Interviews

Angel Reese on her critics: "If you're not getting hate, you're not doing something right"

“People will always have something to say… They can’t change anything I do or my perspective of things… I’m going to stand on what I say… That’s just how I move,” Angel Reese tells REVOLT. Read up!

By Ty Cole
  /  06.02.2023
Interest

A letter to those whose dads are no longer here in the physical form for Father’s Day

For those whose dads are no longer physically here, Father’s Day weekend is going to be tough. But, I’m writing this letter to let you know you are not alone.

By Isha Thorpe
  /  06.16.2023
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 19 best dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards

If there’s one thing you can count on at the BET Awards, it’s head-turning looks.

By Legendary Lade
  /  06.26.2023
View More
Revolt - New Episodes