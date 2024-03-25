Image Image Credit Thaddaeus McAdams/Contributor via Getty Images and Carmen Mandato/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Dennis Graham and Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Since Future and Metro Boomin unveiled their new album, WE DON'T TRUST YOU, it appeared as if certain artists began turning their backs on Drake. In addition to speculation about a rift between those mentioned, others -- including NAV and Rick Ross -- have reportedly unfollowed the Canadian talent on social media since the LP's release.

Earlier today (March 25), Drake's father, Dennis Graham, decided to jump on Instagram to openly mock anyone who he feels is trying to dogpile on his son in the midst of the alleged conflict.

"Yo, I am about to drop some new music and I am not sure if it’s going to sell, but I am going to call some of my homies, and get them to start a beef with Drake, and get them to unfollow him, and that’s going [to] make my s**t shoot up to No. 1," the Memphis musician wrote. "I’m sure this is going to work, so let me get some people on board for this and watch what kind of attention this gets! I will be No. 1 one day!"

Graham's post received plenty of comments from fans and peers, including past Drake collaborator and fellow Memphian BlocBoy JB. "Yea, pops, [f**k you talkin' 'bout]," he stated.

The release of WE DON'T TRUST YOU sparked a myriad of conspiracy theories from the Hip Hop community, many of whom felt that Future and Drake had some sort of falling out behind the scenes. The unproven theories were further amplified when fans revisited Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss album and its subject matter, along with more recent cuts like the For All The Dogs standout "What Would Pluto Do." On Sunday (March 24), Metro shot down one fan's theory that Future and Drizzy were at odds over a mutual love interest. "Y'all n**gas stop making stuff up for engagement and enjoy the music," he tweeted.