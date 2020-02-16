Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, Gary Miller / Contributor via Getty Images, and Eric Charbonneau / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Future, Kendrick Lamar and Metro Boomin Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (March 22), Future and Metro Boomin delivered their long-awaited album, WE DON'T TRUST YOU, a 17-song offering with additional contributions from Travis Scott, Mike Dean, Zaytoven, Rick Ross, The Weeknd, Southside and more. The project is the first of two releases, with the second — titled WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU — slated for an April release.

Almost immediately after the LP's arrival, fans quickly caught on to a surprise verse from Kendrick Lamar on "Like That." Over Boomin's flip of a Tear Da Club Up Thugs classic, the Compton emcee took aim at his peers with what might be one of the most memorable disses of 2024.

"F**k sneak dissin', first person shooter, I hope they came with three switches/ I crash out, like, 'F**k rap,' diss Melle Mel if I had to, got 2Teez with me, I'm snatchin' chains and burnin' tattoos/ It's up, lost too many soldiers not to play it safe, if he walk around with that stick, it ain't André 3K/ Think I won't drop the location? I still got PTSD, motherf**k the big three, n**ga, it's just big me!"

As expected, K. Dot ignited social media as a result — much in the same way he did with his appearance on Big Sean's "Control." "My prediction: Drake drops something in a week or two. It’ll be a subliminal. Cole won’t respond," tweeted journalist Sowmya Krishnamurthy. Ebro Darden added, "I'mma need y’all to thank K. Dot today. But first, thank you, Metro and Future. This energy is appreciated."

Others took note of Sean's recent freestyle, in which he mentioned having to compete with "the big three," and a new single titled "Precision," which was released alongside WE DON'T TRUST YOU. "Big Sean took a four-year break, watched n**gas clown him in that worst bar thread, rolled his sleeves up, and got a song ready, just for Kendrick and Future to drop same day," wrote Twitter user 4RIESV3NUS.

Check out Future and Metro's latest, alongside that Kendrick Lamar assist, below, with plenty of other tweets from fans and peers in response.