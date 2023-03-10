Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Big Sean Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Big Sean Season is clearly approaching. Today (March 20), he decided to share a new freestyle on social media, despite being stuck in his house recovering from norovirus. In the short clip, the Detroit, MI emcee strolled around his massive Los Angeles residence while reminding everyone of his exceptional lyrical abilities.

"I think where I lack most as an artist is consistency, I just haven't had the energy to compete with enemies/ Or y'all so-called bigger three, huh, but every verse I lay, fans love to say, 'Man, n**gas is sleep'/ But 200 million records up, though, it isn't a dream, even if you was my son, you couldn't belittle me/ My life got more layers than a secret identity, and I'm all money in like Nip and J. Stone whippin' the Brinks..."

On Friday (March 15), Sean liberated a short film that he titled Clarity. As viewers watched a series of behind-the-scenes clips and cameos from a wealth of music peers, the veteran rapper delivered an introspective voiceover.

“Clarity. And really, reestablishing your clarity," he said. "It’s something I had to go over, myself. But I realize we’re all probably dealing with time moving so fast and trying to keep up with ourselves. And I feel like that’s when it really helps the most. You know, I feel like when you really take the time to put that attention on your intention, that’s the quickest way to get to where you are now, to where you desire to be at, you know?"

Sean continued, "It’s alright to check in with yourself and ask, ‘Is this what you still desire?’ Just ask yourself, ‘How clear am I on this?’ You know? It’s okay to change your mind. It’s okay to make mistakes. It’s okay to learn your lessons. It’s okay to be human.” The video also came with a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment showing the blurred-out tracklist for Sean's upcoming LP.