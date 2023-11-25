Image Image Credit MICHAEL TRAN / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nicki Minaj Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Nicki Minaj is getting her own shoe next month. Today (March 29), the artist announced that she would be partnering with footwear company LØCI for 11 different sneaker designs. The launch will be available for purchase on April 12, per the rapper’s social media accounts.

“An absolute dream come true. I can’t WAIT for you guys to see my first collection! Link in bio to SIGN UP NOW! Thank you to my team for helping me make this dream come to fruition,” Minaj wrote on Instagram. “This isn’t a sponsorship. I’m an owner and partner.”

In the accompanying teaser clip, Minaj gave fans a preview of one design. The sneaker’s base was coated in bubblegum pink, while the sole and matching laces sported a complementary red hue. Elsewhere, the Trinidadian star’s face could be spotted on the tongue.

In the comment section, City Girls’ JT wrote, “Congratulations, bookie! Can I get a sample pair?” A separate person penned, “I’ll never stop giving you your flowers, knowing where you came from and the grind it took to get where you are now. We’re [slowly] seeing your transition from rapper to business tycoon, and I couldn’t be more proud.”

The “FTCU” hitmaker’s ventures outside of music have been met with astounding support thus far. Ahead of Pink Friday 2, the artist put out a perfume via JCPenney and Amazon. It combined top notes of nectarine, pineapple and solar blooms with orange flower petals, pink mimosa and damask rose at the heart.

Earlier this month, Minaj launched Pink Friday Nails after months of teasing. It debuted with 11 designs in several colorways, including matte and chrome sets. She also sent Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian items from the first collection.

"When I became a mom, I couldn't spend as much time getting my nails done as when I only had to worry about me, so it became a necessity to create fly, quality press-on nails," she said in a press statement.