Hip Hop artists change the trajectory of the culture for fans and the community. Their success often results in them giving back to their hometowns, where everything started, which encourages the next generation to do the same. It also helps people understand just how important Hip Hop is for the Black community and the world. Those artists who have used their platform for a purpose much bigger than themselves deserve to be celebrated and honored for doing good deeds. REVOLT did the work for you and highlighted stars who went beyond just lyrics on wax and put action toward causes that bring value to family, friends and fans alike. Check out 12 rappers who have been given honorary days for their amazing deeds below.

1. Nipsey Hussle

Outside of music, the late Nipsey Hussle was also committed to giving back to his community and advocated to end gun violence in Los Angeles. He funded multiple projects to help neighborhood schools and spoke with students about STEM programs and the benefits of communal workspaces to help achieve their goals. Nipsey was also involved with the Destination Crenshaw project, where folks can learn about the history and culture of Black people in the infamous neighborhood.

In 2022, on what would have been his 37th birthday, the city of Los Angeles declared Aug. 15 Nipsey Hussle Day. The news was made public at the revealing of Nip’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

2. Lil Baby

In 2022, the “Drip Too Hard” star was given an honorary day in his hometown of Atlanta. Nov. 13 is considered Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones Day in recognition of his philanthropic contributions to the city and commitment to helping his community.

Lil Baby is no stranger to using his success in the music industry to give back to the place where it all started. In the same year he received the honorary day, Lil Baby was awarded The Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award for his social justice efforts. The Atlanta rapper has also joined forces with restaurateur Lemont Bradley to offer 100 jobs to adolescents younger than 21. Additionally, he created a $150,000 scholarship program called “My Turn” for students at his former high school.

3. Young Dolph

Born in Chicago, Illinois and raised in Memphis, Tennessee, the late Young Dolph was a pillar of the community. He donated $25,000 to his alma mater, Hamilton High School, and shared his knowledge with the students. Among many other efforts, Young Dolph also participated in turkey drives for Thanksgiving by giving away 200 turkeys to individuals at the West Cancer Center in the city.

Unfortunately, the beloved star passed away in November 2021. To honor Dolph’s life and commemorate his legacy, then-Tennessee Senator Kimberly Robinson dedicated Nov. 17 the Adolph "Young Dolph" Thornton Jr. Day of Service. It is recognized in the states of Tennessee and Georgia. The world continues to remember Young Dolph and keep his music alive.

4. Gunna

Gunna was honored with Gunna Day on Sept. 16. This tribute was deserved after he showed fans that staying the course and being hopeful about your future will get you far in life. Also, the Georgia-born rapper continuously proves his generous spirit. For instance, in 2021, he partnered with sustainable food waste management and hunger relief company Goodr to open a free grocery store at the local high school he used to attend – just one of many good deeds.

5. J. Cole

J. Cole has made many strides in the music industry and for the community since he stepped on the scene. While continuing to cement his name in Hip Hop, the North Carolina native started a concert in his hometown called Dreamville Weekend in hopes of raising money and giving local kids experiences they may feel are out of reach. The event also promotes the value of a college education and pursuing one’s dreams. On March 1, 2012, Cumberland County Commissioner Charles Evans declared that day J. Cole Day.

6. Bun B

Aug. 30 was officially declared Bernard “Bun B” Freeman Day in Houston, Texas in 2011. Well-known as half of UGK alongside the late Pimp C, Bun B has always given back to the people in his community. He taught a Hip Hop and religion class at Rice University, released a coloring book called "Bun B's Rap Coloring Book" with author Shea Serrano, and opened his own restaurant called Trill Burgers.

According to MTV, the artist believes that Bun B Day is not about promoting the music but “activism in the community.” The music icon-turned-restaurateur has accomplished so much within his career and proven that no matter how many hardships you experience, making a name for yourself and paying it forward is possible.

7. Rick Ross

Rick Ross is more than an artist; he has always claimed to be a boss and has the portfolio to prove it.

After pushing out 11 studio albums and receiving nine Grammy nominations, on March 13, 2022, the rapper was honored with his own holiday, declaring it The Biggest Boss Day after performing in the city of Miami. The following year, Rozay partnered with the co-founder of Rolling Loud, Tariq Cherif, and donated $10,000 in scholarships to eight Miami students from his old stomping grounds, Carol City Senior High School.

The Biggest Boss Day is a fitting name. Not only has he raked in millions from music alone, Rozay is also the owner of several business ventures as well as an author.

8. Wiz Khalifa

In 2012, rapper and entrepreneur Wiz Khalifa was honored with his own day by the Pittsburgh City Council to commemorate his success in music and the star’s active promotions of his hometown. From then on, Dec. 12 has been known as Wiz Khalifa Day in the city.

The “Black and Yellow” artist has released several projects, including Show and Prove, Rolling Papers and O.N.I.F.C. The rapper also launched his own record label, cannabis brand, stepped into the acting scene and landed a lead role in the comedy film Mac & Devin Go to High School alongside legend Snoop Dogg.

9. The Notorious B.I.G.

On May 21, 2016, then-Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams declared it Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace Day to honor the late rapper’s legacy as well as highlight his lyrics and storytelling. Better known as Biggie, the Brooklyn emcee is considered one of the greatest rappers ever.

In B.I.G.’s honor, his mother, Voletta Wallace, created the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation. This nonprofit organization focuses on education through scholarships, grants, mentorship programs, tutoring, books, computers and enrichment programming. The organization has also hosted a black-tie dinner — known as the “B.I.G. Night Out" — to raise funds for children's school equipment. For that event, "B.I.G." stood for "Books Instead of Guns.”

10. Scarface

Houston, Texas rapper and record producer Scarface is best known as a member of the Hip Hop group Geto Boys. He also released a series of solo albums and was named Lyricist of the Year at the 2001 Source Awards. Additionally, Scarface was the coordinator and president of the music division of Def Jam South from 2000 to 2005. On June 26, 2018, then-Mayor Sylvester Turner and Councilman Dwight Boykins declared it Scarface Day to honor the Houston vet. The living legend prioritizes having a positive impact on the community and will always be known for his contributions to the Hip Hop world.

11. Meek Mill

In 2017, Meek Mill was arrested for violating probation and sentenced to two to four years in prison. Meek was ultimately released in April 2018 due to the amount of support he received from peers. After his experience, the emcee became an advocate for criminal justice reform in the U.S. and, alongside record executive JAY-Z, launched REFORM Alliance.

The nonprofit’s mission is "to dramatically reduce the number of people who are unjustly under the control of the criminal justice system – starting with probation and parole." Since its opening, Meek and Hov have received financial backing from notable business owners in the entertainment and sports industries. Because of his reform efforts, that same year, Atlanta’s City Council president at the time, Felicia Moore, proclaimed March 25 as Robert "Meek Mill" Williams Day.

12. Drake

The rapper and singer from Toronto touched the hearts of fans with his mixtapes Comeback Season and So Far Gone early on in his career before signing with Lil Wayne's record label, Young Money Entertainment. Drake has since produced countless hits that have gained global popularity. After the star launched his Houston Appreciation Weekend, June 10 was declared Drake Day by then-mayor of Houston, Annise Parker, in 2014.

13. Wu-Tang Clan

On the 30th anniversary of their debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), the mayor of New York City declared Nov. 9 Wu-Tang Day to celebrate the legendary group. During this day, the festivities include lighting up the Empire State Building in the iconic rap crew’s signature colors of black and yellow.