Big Sean is arguably the biggest rap artist to come out of Detroit aside from Eminem. One of the most notable gems from the iconic blog era, the veteran emcee has more than proven himself with an impressive catalog of albums, mixtapes, EPs, collaborative projects and featured appearances. Ever since he kickstarted his career with the first volume of his Finally Famous series, it was pretty clear that he was destined for longevity in Hip Hop.

As one of the first successful acts from the Kanye West-led G.O.O.D. Music regime, Sean set himself apart from the rest of the pack with honest accounts of his upbringing in the Motor City and the roller coaster of his post-fame life. He even helped to pioneer what was eventually called the Supa Dupa Flow, a style of punchline rhyming that every other chart-topper quickly utilized for their own songs.

In addition to the music, Sean has proven himself to be a positive role model for those looking to follow in his footsteps. Through his Sean Anderson Foundation, he and his family have given back to the community through countless donations, programs and events that have benefitted the underserved and marginalized throughout the country and beyond.

Below, REVOLT decided to rank Big Sean's official solo studio albums to see which one had the biggest impact overall. Although notable, projects like Twenty88 — his joint effort with Jhené Aiko — and the critically acclaimed Detroit mixtape weren't included.

5. Hall of Fame

Big Sean’s sophomore studio LP, Hall of Fame, was certainly a consistent body of work. The album featured a wealth of collaborations alongside heavyweights like Lil Wayne, Nas, Jeezy, Nicki Minaj and Kid Cudi. Along with its deluxe edition, radio and club bangers like “Beware” and “Guap” continue to hold replay value long after fans enjoyed their first listen. Others, like "Nothing Is Stopping You" and “10 2 10,” remain on inspirational or workout playlists.

What’s probably most notable about Hall of Fame and the campaign that preceded it was the promotional single “Control,” which featured Kendrick Lamar and Jay Electronica. While it ultimately landed on the chopping block, that single – and Lamar’s verse – largely overshadowed the LP that it was initially made for.

4. Finally Famous

Make no mistake, a debut album is almost always the most pivotal for any artist, and that was certainly the case with Sean. Finally Famous served as an official introduction and the closing chapter of a three-mixtape series that put him on the map in the first place.

Finally Famous was packed with hits like “I Do It,” “My Last,” “Marvin & Chardonnay” and “Dance (A**),” the last of which sparked a groundbreaking remix alongside Nicki Minaj. Not only that, but West, Chris Brown, John Legend, Wiz Khalifa, Rick Ross and other A-listers helped to make the debut a truly memorable one. Long after its release, Sean re-released the project with a freestyle titled "Freshman 10," a four-minute tribute to all who stood alongside him during the iconic blog era.

3. Detroit 2

Detroit 2 was important for more than a few reasons. For starters, it served as the sequel to Sean’s Detroit mixtape, a project that many consider timeless and a hard act to follow. It was also released after a lengthy hiatus and proved Sean’s continued relevancy in Hip Hop with a No. 1 placement on the Billboard 200.

Including its deluxe edition, Detroit 2 consisted of a whopping 25 songs with appearances from all the biggest names one could think of – Post Malone, Wale, Travis Scott, Ty Dolla Sign and the late Nipsey Hussle were only a fraction of the album’s guest list. One song in particular, “Friday Night Cypher,” was a massive tribute to Sean’s hometown that featured an entire lineup of Detroiters, including Tee Grizzly, 42 Dugg, Kash Doll, Sada Baby and Eminem.

2. I Decided.

I Decided. was unique because of Sean’s conceptual approach to the album, which he explained to be centered around rebirth. “I [told my friend], ‘Sometimes I feel like I was an old man and didn’t succeed in life and asked for a second chance, and this is my second chance,'” he told Entertainment Weekly. The cover even featured Sean at two different stages of his life.

While I Decided. boasted fewer features than other LPs, the utilizations of goliaths like Eminem, The-Dream and Migos were more than enough. It was also heavier on laid-back vibes and thought-provoking subject matter. With that said, “Bounce Back” remains one of the biggest stadium hits in the MC's decorated discography to date.

1. Dark Sky Paradise

Considered Sean’s magnum opus (at least until he brings forth another one), Dark Sky Paradise was the undisputed haymaker in the rapper’s catalog. It was also his most successful to date thanks to multiple chart No. 1 songs and a double-platinum certification.

Many of the singles on Dark Sky Paradise were disruptive to the entire industry – especially “Blessings,” a defiant collaboration alongside Drake and Kanye West. Another track, the E-40-assisted “I Don’t F**k With You,” effectively put the rest of Hip Hop on pause and isn't far from a diamond plaque as a result.