Image Image Credit Screenshot from Big Sean's "Precision" video Image Alt Big Sean Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Big Sean is officially back on the scene. Following a short film and a freestyle, the Detroit emcee marked his official return to wax with "Precision," which was produced by Aaron Bow, FNZ, Teddy Walton, Tom Kahre and Zacari. Fans first heard a snippet of the offering in an NBA 2K24 trailer back in August 2023.

The track paid homage to Three 6 Mafia's "Poppin' My Collar" by utilizing the same sample chop of Willie Hutch's "Theme of the Mack." The resulting beat became the perfect layout for Sean's versatile lines about family, charity and much more.

"Grandma was in the A, aunty was in the A and momma had Triple-A/ I wasn't scared to crash anyone in the way, I'm ridin' shotty while bro had a shottie like we in the getaway/ I gotta penetrate, I gotta generate, I gave like 20 some years to my hood, now I gotta go live away, I'm out of town but I'm not on the getaway/ I spend a giveaway, f**k you mean? I'm the generous king for real..."

The visual for "Precision" was directed by Onda and showed Sean in a variety of colorful outfits, including a t-shirt covered with green skulls — a subtle nod to Juicy J’s “Stay Fly” ensemble. Throughout, the GOOD Music alum brought different scenes to life, from working out on a treadmill to riding in an old-school droptop with his homies.

It's been four years since he liberated the well-received Detroit 2, which boasted a wealth of assists from Nipsey Hussle, Post Malone, Ty Dolla Sign, Jhené Aiko, Young Thug, Travis Scott, Eminem and more. That project earned both a No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and a gold certification. In 2021, Sean teamed up with close collaborator Hit-Boy for the six-song EP What You Expect.

Press play on "Precision" below.