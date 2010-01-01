Image Image Credit Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Drake doesn't just make hits for himself; he's the mastermind behind well-known smashes for big names like Rihanna, Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige. Though skeptics have accused him of using ghostwriters, the Toronto artist clarified the situation in his 2015 cover story for The FADER , claiming that music frequently requires teamwork. He often defies fans’ preconceptions of what the typical rapper should be, and his style has inspired music in various genres.

With over a decade in the field, Drake established himself as a unique talent. Whether you consider him a rapper, vocalist or something else entirely, one thing is certain: His collaborative approach has resulted in success for some of the industry's greatest names. Here are 13 songs the Canadian hitmaker has written for other stars.

1. Fall For Your Type by Jamie Foxx featuring Drake

"Fall For Your Type" was originally intended for Drake's debut album, Thank Me Later, but ended up on Jamie Foxx's fourth studio LP, Best Night Of My Life. As the story goes: The award-winning actor instantly fell under the track’s spell on his first listen, prompting him to make his own rendition. Among the album's brilliant variety of hits, this Drake-written record stood out as a shining diamond, eventually rising to the coveted No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs chart.

2. 30 Hours by Kanye West

Despite their rocky relationship currently, Kanye West and Drizzy’s musical synergy was undeniably strong. While it's widely known that the “Hotline Bling” hitmaker wrote songs for West's The Life of Pablo, the Toronto rapper confirmed it on "Duppy Freestyle." Also credited as a co-writer on "30 Hours" and "Facts (Charlie Heat Version)," Drake received a shout out from Ye on Twitter, expressing gratitude for his efforts. Though these tracks were well-received, "Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1" with Kid Cudi attracted the most attention.

3. Facts (Charlie Heat Version) by Kanye West

Also taken from The Life of Pablo, "Facts (Charlie Heat Version)" sees West delivering arrogant words over a minimalist beat. Surprisingly, Drake is recognized as one of the song's writers. While the collaboration between the two rappers may shock some listeners, artists in the industry often work together behind the scenes despite any personal or public disputes. Their joint effort on this high-energy smash highlights the true skill found in Hip Hop culture.

4. 0 To 100 / The Catch Up by Drake

The hit that earned Drake two Grammy nominations for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song in 2015 was initially written for Diddy. According to sources, Diddy may have passed on the track or sent it to Drake to add to it. In the end, it ended up being a Drizzy record.

5. I’m Single by Lil Wayne featuring Drake

Originally titled "Single," this track was first released on Lil Wayne’s No Ceilings in 2009. A remix featuring Drake was created for 2010’s I Am Not A Human Being, but the new version didn’t make the LP. Instead, the original was re-released as "I'm Single." During a 2017 interview, Noah "40" Shebib revealed the song's origins. According to 40, Drake was the mastermind behind its conception, and the track was later passed on to the New Orleans rapper.

6. Mine by Beyoncé featuring Drake

Drizzy and Queen Bey teamed up for her self-titled album. The combined effort produced "Mine," a track that unquestionably shined on the project. Alongside 40 and Drake, the creative Majid Jordan helped with songwriting and infused their essence into the engaging tune.

7. Un-thinkable (I’m Ready) by Alicia Keys

Despite assumptions that "Un-thinkable (I’m Ready)" was solely about Alicia Keys’ romance with Swizz Beatz, Drake revealed its dual inspiration, citing Nicki Minaj's influence. He admitted to BET.com, "I'm not going to lie -- it's about Minaj," before elaborating that the concept stemmed from their conversations. Additionally, he credited Keys and Swizz Beatz as inspirations, deeming it a perfect fit. With both the original single and its remix that featured Drizzy, the record became the epitome of an R&B sensation.

8. I Been That Girl by Melanie Fiona

During his “Degrassi” days, Drake was a part of the Toronto-based group The Renaissance. However, after they parted ways, the young star found himself co-writing "I Been That Girl" with former The Renaissance member and Grammy-winning vocalist Melanie Fiona. Although the song was never released as a single, it did appear on Fiona's second album, The MF Life.

9. The One by Mary J. Blige featuring Drake

The lead single from Mary J. Blige's album Stronger with Each Tear was particularly memorable. Alongside Drake and the famed singer, R&B prodigy Ester Dean and producer Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins were credited for penning the track.

10. Yikes by Kanye West

Featured as the second track on West's studio album ye, "Yikes" soared to No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and even earned a platinum certification. Shedding light on the collaboration, Pi’erre Bourne revealed to HipHopDX, "Not too many people know that Drake wrote that. He sang the hook."

Recalling the studio session, Bourne shared, "When I was there, they were on the song together. Everyone was cheering me on because they were like, 'You’ve got Drake and Kanye on your beat.'" However, in a surprising turn of events, West decided to sing the hook penned by Drake, ultimately excluding Drizzy from the final version.

11. HEATED by Beyoncé

Nine years after their collaboration "Mine," Drake and Beyoncé reunited for "HEATED” on her critically acclaimed LP RENAISSANCE. Around the time of its release in 2022, a demo track of Drake singing the chorus leaked, showcasing the Toronto icon harmonizing with Bey's lyric, "I gotta cool it down, heated." The official version quickly became a fan favorite on the RENAISSANCE album, proving that the duo always delivers.

12. Yesterday by Diddy – Dirty Money featuring Chris Brown

While Diddy and Drake haven't worked together much, they did join forces for "Yesterday." The track, featuring Chris Brown, was a standout from Diddy – Dirty Money’s Last Train To Paris. Released in December of 2010, the album debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 7 and sold over 100,000 copies. Despite their limited collaborations, the chemistry between the two award-winning artists showcased plenty of artistic potential.

13. Work by Rihanna featuring Drake

As part of Rihanna’s album ANTI, the 2016 single "Work" featuring Drake became a huge success and topped the charts in several countries. The OVO Sound founder notably co-wrote the track, one of many hit duets he and the Bajan singer have delivered. The addictive Caribbean-infused composition and the duo’s irresistible chemistry contributed to the song's popularity and long-lasting impact.