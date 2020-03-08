Image Image Credit Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kanye West Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (April 29), GQ unveiled a new interview with 4batz, a rising star who recently inked a deal with Drake's OVO Sound. In the feature, the Texas-based artist addressed speculation surrounding his signature ski mask, which he said he'd been wearing since he was a kid. "It's not no costume, bro. It's just how I ride," he explained. "Ain’t nothing calculated. I did it because this is my type of s**t. I'm bringing people to my world and if they like it, they like it. If they don't, I don't give a f**k."

4batz also spoke on his connection to Kanye West, whom he was hanging with in an Instagram Story shared on Saturday (April 27). "He was telling me, ‘Get used to it because you're here now. People are going to look at you like a walking ATM, but you're going to see through that... Because you're a star,’” he stated regarding advice received from the G.O.O.D. Music legend.

Elsewhere in the exchange, the "act ii: date @ 8" talent opened up about past struggles with mental health as a result of his father's passing and a failed relationship with a woman from Chicago.

“At this point, I'm in deep depression, I'm f**ked up,” Batz admitted. “I'm still grieving for my pops, and at that point in my life, the only person that I had, period, point-blank, was [my girlfriend]. I wasn't close to anyone else. I love my mama to death -- I wasn't close to my mama. I wasn't close to my grandma. Ol’ girl was like my best friend. So, at that point, I was thinking just about suicide, thinking about so much s**t.”

He also revealed how he tried recovery programs and medications before making a decision to heal through hard work and dedication. "I could just take myself and be gone or I can push myself harder than I ever did in my life,” he said.