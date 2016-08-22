Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

If you're not familiar with 4batz, you likely will be soon. While not much is known about the fast-rising star, he's already obtained a sizable fanbase via his three singles, "act i: stickerz '99'," "act ii: date at 8," and "act iii: on god? (she like)," the last of which was released last Friday (March 1).

Since the release of "act i: stickerz '99'" in June 2023, 4batz earned co-signs from the likes of Kanye West, SZA, Timbaland, and Robin Thicke. On Wednesday (March 6), the singer confirmed that Drake is the next heavyweight to show support via a remix of "act ii: date at 8." In a clip posted on Instagram, the two collaborators could be seen listening to the updated song during some downtime from the OVO star's "It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?” The post's description confirmed that the remix will be released this Friday (March 8).

In contrast to his hard-boiled outward persona and signature ski mask, the presumably Texas-based artist is known for his high-pitched harmonies about romance -- a subject that's prominent on his most recent drop.

"She like, 'Boy, go find someone, find someone you love,' girl, I can't find no one 'cause you the one I love/ You don't understand, it's so hard to trust, she like, 'You not the one, you didn't give me enough'/ Seen us, trust me, I seen from far, you told me that you loved me and you put that s**t on God..."

In an interview with UPROXX, 4batz spoke about his earliest memory of music, which began when he "used to write down verses" in his old spiral notebook. "I used to tell my grandma it was raps, and she would always take my notebooks and say these aren’t raps, these are poems," he explained. "It’s funny 'cause even though it was negative, she would always put it together in a positive way."