On Sunday (April 21), the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame revealed their 2024 inductees, which included Mary J. Blige, Kool & The Gang, and A Tribe Called Quest, the last of whom was nominated for the honor three straight times. Unfortunately, peers like Mariah Carey, Lenny Kravitz, and Sade were not selected after becoming nominees back in February.

Shortly after the announcement, Blige reacted to the big news in a heartfelt Instagram post. "Beyond grateful! This is incredible! God always has the final say!" said the Yonkers legend, who was also nominated in 2021. "Thank you to my fans all over the world! Tears of joy!"

A Tribe Called Quest's Jarobi White expressed his appreciation while acknowledging late member Phife Dawg, who tragically passed away in 2016 due to complications from diabetes. "Wow!!! [Q-Tip and Ali Shaheed Muhammad], we did it! Phifey, we got you in the Hall of Fame! Wish you were here. Well, I know you’re watching so... F**k yeah!" wrote White. "To all of the Questers, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you!"

“Rock & Roll is an ever-evolving amalgam of sounds that impacts culture and moves generations,” stated Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation Chairman John Sykes in a press release. “This diverse group of inductees each broke down musical barriers and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps.”

As REVOLT previously reported, Missy Elliott was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2023. “Words cannot describe. It just hasn’t clicked,” she told "Good Morning America" anchor Robin Roberts. “When you’re in the Hip Hop world, it seems so far out of reach… And it being the 50th year of Hip Hop, it’s layers. No matter what people tell you, the Hip Hop world is something special and unique.”

The 2024 induction ceremony will take place Oct. 19 at Cleveland, OH’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. You can find additional information here.