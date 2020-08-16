Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Doja Cat

TikTok has been responsible for some of the biggest trends in beauty, fashion, food and music since its rebrand and rise to popularity. Either due to a dance routine or viral comedic interpretations of the lyrics, music artists have found major success for singles by incorporating social media in their rollout strategy.

Because of its influence, the “clock app,” as it’s affectionately known, announced a formal partnership with Billboard to launch the TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart in September 2023. The new weekly chart tracks the most popular songs trending in the United States on the video-sharing platform. Even though the chart is fairly new, there’s no question that Doja Cat would have consistently held a spot.

Whether you need a fire caption for your latest selfie or you want to boost views on your new TikTok or Instagram Reel, REVOLT has the ultimate list of Doja Cat lyrics that have dominated social media.

1. Mooo!: “B**ch, I’m a cow / B**ch, I’m a cow / I’m not a cat / I don’t say meow.”

In 2018, Doja Cat broke the internet when the YouTube video “Mooo!” went viral. The (intentionally) poorly produced promo captured the ears and eyes of millions of viewers either enamored by the catchy farmhouse anthem or the super sexy dance moves. In an interview, the singer told NME that the cow-patterned baby doll top she was wearing for an Instagram Live took the driver’s seat and led her to her breakout moment. The entire process, including filming the music video, took less than 13 hours, yet it has garnered over 129 million views.

2. Kiss Me More: “I feel like f**kin’ somethin’ / But we could be corny, f**k it / Sugar, I ain’t no dummy, dummy / I likе to say, ‘What if?’ But if...”

Stirring a dance craze on TikTok, this verse from “Kiss Me More” was heard on repeat from Venice Beach to Venice, Italy. It was nearly inescapable. The duet featuring songstress SZA peaked at No. 3 on the weekly Billboard Hot 100 and spent 43 weeks on the charts.

3. Tia Tamera: “Hair grow long like Chia / Money go long like Nia / I am the big idea / My twins big like Tia / My twins big like Tia, Tamera.”

It’s no secret that Doja Cat is comfortable showing off her sexy figure online and on stage. She’s made it her brand to celebrate these beloved body parts with their own songs. This track — named in homage to one of America’s favorite sets of twins from the ’90s sitcom “Sister, Sister” — served as a toast to her ta-tas. Linking up with rapper Rico Nasty, the duo traded bars about how fun life can be when you’re the it-girl.

4. Juicy: “I keep it juicy, juicy, I eat that lunch / She keep that booty, booty, she keep that plump / That natural beauty, beauty, yeah, yeah / If you could see it from the front, wait till you see it from the back, back, back, back, back.”

Months later, the Los Angeles rapper followed up with another body worship anthem. On “Juicy,” she blatantly puts it in your face that she’s quite proud of her butt. Teaming up with Tyga this time, the music video serves up a fruit salad with a side of bare BBL. The whimsical instrumental made for fun TikToks, from dance routines to jokes about high school academics. As Doja Cat’s first entry on the charts, “Juicy” peaked at No. 41 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 2 on the Rhythmic chart.

5. Ain’t S**t: “I’m not your mommy, n**ga, find a new hobby, n**ga / Return, yo, ‘fore I get picked up, your s**t’s in the lobby, n**ga / I’m not gon’ key your car, or call your f**kin’ mom / You should have paid my rent, go get a f**kin’ job.”

As a tribute to anyone who’s ever endured a f**k boy, this anthem justifiably went viral on social media. Dozens of lip-sync videos of people acting out the song’s lyrics and using specific transitions with a surprise reveal at the end is how people pushed “Ain’t S**t” on TikTok. During a December 2023 performance, Doja had to warn her white fans to avoid singing along when she got to the N-word. A concertgoer captured the moment in which the rapper said, “Watch your mouth if you’re white.”

6. Best Friend: “That’s my best friend, she a real bad b**ch / Got her own money, she don’t need no n**’ / On the dance floor, she had two, three drinks / Now she twerkin’, she throw it out and come back in.”

This now-Platinum bop about besties set the tone for 2021. Saweetie promoted the single featuring Doja Cat with Instagram Reels collaborations that included Paris Hilton before fans jumped on the trend with choreographed dance steps. “Best Friend” lived on the Hot 100 for 30 weeks, peaking at No. 14.

7. Boss B**ch: “I’m a b**ch, I’m a boss / I’m a b**ch and a boss, I’ma shine like gloss.”

Doja Cat’s “Boss B**ch” is literally a superhero’s theme music. The 2020 single is from the Birds of Prey movie soundtrack. The confident lyrics inspired many viral moments, from a lip sync battle on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez using the track to sock it to a GOP lawmaker outside of the U.S. Capitol. The clip was posted to AOC’s Instagram Stories and shared across social media, racking up 3.5 million views on Twitter, alone, in just 24 hours.

8. Attention: “Look at me, look at me, you lookin’? / My taste good, but I just had to redirect my cookin’.”

Another transition trend was born from “Attention,” which made perfect sense since this song also marked the artist’s new season. In recent months, Doja Cat has been vocal about her stance on fame and the entertainment industry, so as she entered her villain era, so did her diehard fans.

9. Woman: “You can reciprocate / I got delicious taste, you need a woman’s touch in your place… Baby, worship my hips and waist / So feminine with grace.”

Dance fans were all over this Calypso-inspired bop. Charting at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100, Doja Cat’s “Woman” was one of six songs that earned her Songwriter Of The Year during the 2023 BMI Pop Awards.

10. Get Into It (Yuh): “They say I just got a buck, uh / Get into it, yuh / Pop out with a truck, ha / Get into it, yuh / If you go to church / I said get into it, yuh / If she ain’t got a butt / Nah, f**k it, get into it, yuh.”

Certainly, the fact that Doja Cat is a performer who commands the stage with her intoxicating dance moves influences her fans to envision the choreography for her songs before she even gets to it. The addicting tune to “Get Into It (Yuh)” easily went viral and saw a widespread dance craze in 2021.

11. Say So: “Didn’t even notice / No punches left to roll with / You got to keep me focused / You want it? Say so.”

“Say So” became a hit after 17-year-old TikToker Haley Sharpe created a dance routine to the pop-infused track in 2019. The song peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and Doja Cat even used Sharpe’s choreography in the official music video, which served as a nod to the ’70s disco era and was possibly inspired by moves from the viral dance trend.

12. Paint The Town Red: “B**ch, I said what I said / I’d rather be famous instead / I let all that get to my head / I don’t care, I paint the town red.”

Deep in her rebellious era, Doja Cat caused a bit of controversy with the imagery in the music video for “Paint The Town Red.” The track, which sampled Dionne Warwick’s “Walk on By,” held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks straight. While many music lovers questioned whether Doja is a devil-worshiping satanist, others just wanted to get the most views on social media and recreated the 15-second Hip Hop dance routine dozens of times over.

13. Agora Hills: “Kissin’ and hope they caught us / Whether they like or not / I wanna show you off / I wanna brag about it / I wanna tie the knot / I wanna show you off / I wanna show you.”

This track differed from other singles off of the Scarlet album in that Doja Cat sang about love. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, sweethearts online were showing off their significant others — or at least their best majorette moves — to this easy-going mid-tempo song.