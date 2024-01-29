The 2024 Wireless Festival is expected to run from July 12-14 in London’s Finsbury Park. Today (Jan. 29), the headlining acts — Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage and Doja Cat were announced alongside its first wave of artists.

Minaj will top the bill on the opening night. She’ll be celebrating her latest album, Pink Friday 2, which came out last month. Joining her are Future, Ice Spice, Sean Paul, Veeze and Ragz Originale.

Meanwhile, 21 Savage will hit the stage on Saturday (July 13). In the press statement, he noted, “I’m so happy to be returning home to the U.K. and headlining Wireless for the very first time.” The lineup for that day also features J Hus, Asake, Sexyy Red, Gunna, Fridayy and Skillibeng.

21 Savage recently put out his third solo album, american dream. It spanned 15 songs with guest appearances from Metro Boomin, Young Thug, Summer Walker, Brent Faiyaz, Travis Scott, Lil Durk and more. The Atlanta-based rapper teamed up with Doja Cat for the first time on “n.h.i.e.”

Closing the festival on Sunday is Doja Cat. She’ll be sharing the ballot with Rema, Tyla, Digga D and Uncle Waffles. Earlier this month, the “Paint The Town Red” hitmaker was also announced as the headliner of Parklife in the U.K. as well as Coachella 2024. General tickets for the Wireless Festival go on sale Wednesday (Jan. 31) at 10 a.m. GMT.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wireless Festival (@wirelessfest)

The event will take place amid both Minaj’s “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” and the European leg of Doja Cat’s “The Scarlet Tour.” Minaj is expected to hit the road on March 1 with shows across the United States and United Kingdom. New Orleans, Baltimore, Charlotte, Philadelphia, Boston and Chicago are among some of the stateside stops.

More artists are expected to be announced for the Wireless Festival next week.