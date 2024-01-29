Nicki Minaj returns fire with Megan Thee Stallion diss "Big Foot"
2024’s first official rap battle continues to heat up.
After teasing her response to Megan Thee Stallion’s “HISS” over the weekend, Nicki Minaj unveiled the Tate Kobang and ZellTooTrill-produced “Big Foot” earlier today (Jan. 29). As expected, the song contained most of the allegations that the Young Money star made against her Houston counterpart on social media, specifically in regard to rumors about Megan’s career and personal life.
Just prior to the release of “Big Foot,” Nicki took to Twitter to question Megan’s claims of being a truly independent artist. As alleged evidence of the contrary, she pointed to YouTube notifications to non-followers and Twitter paid ads, the latter of which Nicki claimed were possibly provided by ties to Roc Nation. “Yeah, empty your artillery on a b**ch that can’t even rap on beat. Nah,” Nicki added in a later tweet. “B**ch said nobody was gon’ say [nothin’] and ain’t say s**t since a b**ch said [somethin’].”
Lol she said:— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 29, 2024
“I’m an independent artist”
YouTube = sending notifications to millions of ppl who don’t even subscribe to her. ? Allegedly
Roc Nation = paid ads all over Twitter? Allegedly
Signed to 300/Warner
Yup.
She’s independent alright.
LyinLypo #BigFOOT
Yeah, empty your artillery on a btch that can’t even rap on beat. Nah. Btch said nobody was gon say nuffin & ain’t say shit since a bitch said sumthin.— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 29, 2024
Tell dat weak hoe get up on her good foot FIRST
They so desperate😭when ppl searched #BigFoot they sent them to her song 🤣🦶
As REVOLT previously reported, it didn’t take long for “HISS” to top the Apple Music charts in the United States and beyond. Currently, it sits at No. 1 on the Global Top 100.
“It’s for these b**ches and h**s, b**ches and h**s alike, men or women,” Megan explained about the LilJuMadeDaBeat, Bankroll Got It and Shawn “Source” Jarrett-produced offering in a call to “The Breakfast Club.” “Every time one of these motherf**kers uses Megan Thee Stallion’s name, they get 24 hours of attention.”
The “Savage” talent continued, “Basically, I understand what y’all doing, and I want y’all to get up off me. Use something else. Do something different. Use another tactic. This one getting old… A hit dog gon’ holler. That’s it. Whoever feel it, feel it.”
Press play on Nicki Minaj’s “Good Foot” below. If you missed it, you can check out Megan Thee Stallion’s “HISS” here.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
What is Megan's Law?
17 rap names based on animals
Trending
Social Impact Award | 'Bet on Black'
On this season of “Bet on Black,” three businesses walked away with a Social Impact Award from REVOLT and Target. Watch to learn more about their commitment to community and why the judges were so impressed.
11 brands rappers loved in the '90s and 2000s
Rappers not only influenced trends but also played a pivotal role in introducing and popularizing mainstays like BAPE, Supreme, Tommy Hilfiger and True Religion.
15 best R&B girl groups of the 1990s
The ’90s gave us some of the best hip hop and R&B records to hit our speakers, ushering in a strong class of sensual, edgy and ingenious girl groups that dominated the iconic era.
12 artists we want albums from in 2024
The anticipation of new releases from some of the most beloved rap and R&B artists is huge. Here are 12 artists that we want albums from this year.
The cast of "Martin": Where are they now?
“Martin” was one of the most beloved and iconic sitcoms from the 1990s, but what are the cast members doing now, decades after the show’s ending?
10 rappers who have won awards for acting
Not many rappers can say they have been given an award for their acting chops, but these stars know how to body the big screen and more.
10 rappers who are good singers
Today’s artists are mixing genres in distinct ways and incorporating their singing voices into music. Here are 10 rappers who are talented vocalists.
13 JAY-Z lyrics that will motivate you more than dinner with him
Hov assured fans that his music catalog holds all the advice and wisdom needed to prosper, and he wasn’t lying.
Iconic TV kid characters — where are they now?
Calling Steve Urkel! From Raven-Symoné to Kyla Pratt, Tia and Tamera, Kenan and Kel, and more, where are your favorite TV kid characters today? Let’s find out!
13 R&B singers who started in the church
Many of today’s most recognized R&B artists had humble beginnings singing in their home church, and it laid the foundation for the rest of their lives.
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Top 10 sneakers of 2023
Check out REVOLT’s 2023 Top 10 sneaker releases list. Did any of your favorites make the cut?
REVOLT Power List 2023: Beyonce, Keith Lee, Usher, Sha'Carri Richardson & more
REVOLT’s list of 2023’s most influential figures and changemakers in music, entertainment, sports, business, fashion and social justice.
17 Beyoncé lyrics that make you feel proud and empowered
Beyoncé’s songs are the epitome of self-empowerment, self-love and feminist anthems. Here are 17 Queen Bey lyrics guaranteed to boost your confidence during those hard times.
9 best Ashanti features that topped the charts
Ashanti’s collaborations with other artists have often resulted in chart-topping hits, solidifying her status as a go-to feature for hip hop collaborations.
Kendrick Lamar's albums ranked
It’s safe to say that even with hiatuses between offerings, Kendrick is in fact still delivering quality projects at the peak of the rap game.
Jelani Maraj, brother of Nicki Minaj, convicted in child rape case
Jelani Maraj is facing 15 years to life in prison.
Dave Chappelle calls out Katt Williams for ethering Black comics in viral interview
“Tell me, what part of the game f**ks up another n**ga’s paper? What part of the game is about telling on another n**ga?” asked Chappelle during a recent set at the San Jose Improv.
"The Breakfast Club" is headed to BET and VH1: "Time to get cable"
The new series marks the first time BET will have daily programming in almost a decade.
YFN Lucci pleads guilty, receives 10-year prison sentence
The Atlanta talent accepted a plea deal that will also include 10 years of probation.
Earthquake responds to Katt Williams' "Club Shay Shay" comments in new interview
The comedian spoke on Williams and much more during an appearance on “The Breakfast Club.”