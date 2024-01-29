After teasing her response to Megan Thee Stallion’s “HISS” over the weekend, Nicki Minaj unveiled the Tate Kobang and ZellTooTrill-produced “Big Foot” earlier today (Jan. 29). As expected, the song contained most of the allegations that the Young Money star made against her Houston counterpart on social media, specifically in regard to rumors about Megan’s career and personal life.

Just prior to the release of “Big Foot,” Nicki took to Twitter to question Megan’s claims of being a truly independent artist. As alleged evidence of the contrary, she pointed to YouTube notifications to non-followers and Twitter paid ads, the latter of which Nicki claimed were possibly provided by ties to Roc Nation. “Yeah, empty your artillery on a b**ch that can’t even rap on beat. Nah,” Nicki added in a later tweet. “B**ch said nobody was gon’ say [nothin’] and ain’t say s**t since a b**ch said [somethin’].”