Social media is on fire after hearing Megan Thee Stallion's "HISS" single
The Houston talent had some things to get off her chest, and the fans loved every minute of it.
Back in November 2023, Megan Thee Stallion marked her musical return with “Cobra,” which served as an introduction to her reptile-inspired persona and gave listeners insight into her mental struggles post-fame. Today (Jan. 26), she added to that with “HISS,” a LilJuMadeDaBeat, Bankroll Got It and Shawn “Source” Jarrett-produced cut that immediately takes aim at certain detractors.
“He can’t move on, can’t let it go/ He hooked, nose full of that Tina Snow/ And since n**gas need Megan help to make money, b**ch, come be my h**/ All you b**ches is weak, on the Bible/ Talkin’ s**t for, I know I can find you/ I can never be judged by a b**ch that was dancin’, makin’ R. Kelly go viral/ Ay, I’m sexy as f**k, and I’m freaky, get whoever I want, eeny-meeny/ Why the f**k would I stay with a n**ga that’s weak in the sheets and don’t know how to please me?”
Since the song landed on streaming platforms, fans on social media have both praised the Houston talent for getting things off her chest and speculated who the song’s lyrics were for. One person in particular, Nicki Minaj, added to the conversation by sharing what sounded like a diss to Megan during an impromptu Instagram Live session.
“I just want Megan Thee Stallion to go below the belt! Stop playing it safe ’cause now she has talked about you getting shot!” wrote Twitter user MrJeromeTrammel. “Take it there. No rules! Go for the jugular. Bring up everything and everybody’s botched surgery, husband, brother, daddy, etc.” Another user, MJFINESSELOVER, added, “Megan Thee Stallion is STILL a winner at the end of the day. Remember that. She ATE and gave out her LICKS.”
Check out the official video for “HISS” and other Twitter responses to the hard-hitting effort below.
I just want Megan Thee Stallion to go below the belt! Stop playing it safe - cause now she has talked about you getting shot!— Jerome Trammel (@MrJeromeTrammel) January 26, 2024
Take it there.. No rules! Go for the jugular.. Bring up everything & everybody botched surgery, husband, brother, daddy & etc..
Megan Thee Stallion is STILL a winner at the end of the day. Remember that. She ATE and gave out her LICKS.— 𝙱𝚎𝚌𝚌𝚊 ⚡️ (@MJFINESSELOVER) January 26, 2024
You could never make me turn my back on Megan. It’s Megan Thee Stallion for LIIFFEEEE— daij 🛸 (@JumpsForJoyy) January 25, 2024
I love Megan Thee Stallion lolololol omg— bt 🌟💖🦋 (@imbabytate) January 26, 2024
“don’t speak on my body count if the dick ain’t worth coming back for seconds.”— Lee. (@Lee_Mthi) January 26, 2024
a word. a scripture! Megan Thee Stallion, my baby, you will always be famous 🫶🏾
“THESE NGGAS HATE ON BBLS BUT WALK AROUND WITH THE SAME SCARS” - Megan thee stallion 🤭— 🌹RoseGawd🌹 (@djrosegawd) January 26, 2024
i don't like the way megan thee stallion sound when she raps but her lyrics be fireeee 😂 she 50 50— mojo ᥫ᭡ (@msleazyy) January 26, 2024
This is a Megan Thee Stallion stan account. Y’all will never make me hate her.— tiara (@tiaracsmith) January 26, 2024
Megan Thee Stallion PACKED that BBL bandit right on up. 😂🔥— 𝙱𝚎𝚌𝚌𝚊 ⚡️ (@MJFINESSELOVER) January 26, 2024
Girl I love Megan thee stallion. She ate her lil 3 mins and gave you bitches what you were looking for! Advocating for self love by discouraging bending walls and photoshop, while educating the masses about Megan’s Law. ICON!— Ash (@shawny0818) January 26, 2024
It’s so fun being a Megan Thee Stallion fan. Talent speaks for itself. #MegansLaw— Caleb (@reallycaleb247) January 26, 2024
Megan Thee Stallion rollout for every record is the same dissing someone lol but it’s hard tho— OGUN BUNMI (@MannThunderr) January 26, 2024
Oh and Megan thee stallion is— 𝓠. 𝓡𝓲𝓬𝓬𝓱 🎸🐍 (@q_withthewaves) January 26, 2024
RICH $$$
DEGREED 🎓
And a BAD BITCH with a home grown natural Houston ass 🍑 now goodnight 🏆🏆🏆
Megan thee stallion you ain’t have no reason eating that song up like you did shorty 😮💨— OG Moni (@monigee123) January 26, 2024
megan thee stallion…miss ma’am you went HARD#HISS— 장머🥀| AU | BLM|STOP ASIAN HATE|PALESTINE🇵🇸🇨🇩 (@milk_pluto) January 26, 2024
