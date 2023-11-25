The future of “The Breakfast Club” is not hanging in the balance in the wake of DJ Envy’s past dealings with Cesar Pina, a former business partner who is embroiled in allegations of using a ponzi real estate scheme to defraud people of money. The longtime co-host has adamantly denied any involvement with or knowledge of Pina’s alleged wrongdoings.

When hypothetically asked if he would feel a responsibility to continue the show in the absence of Envy, Charlamagne Tha God said the controversy would not derail the platform. “I think ‘The Breakfast Club’ is bigger than any of us as individuals,” he said in a recent appearance on the “Rap Radar” podcast. “I’ve always felt like that. In my mind, what I’ve always wanted for ‘The Breakfast Club’ was new talent constantly comes in and is a part of this, is under this umbrella of the club. So whether Angela Yee is there, or I’m there or Envy’s there, the platform can still continue,” he added.

The two-time author further added, “I’ve never felt like ‘The Breakfast Club’ was just a show about three individuals. That’s always where my mind was, [and] you kind of see that. Like, if you plan to have the longevity you hope to have eventually things gotta change. I feel like regardless of what Envy’s situation is, I feel like, you know, I always felt like that was the plan. That should be the plan.”

Former co-host Angela Yee left to launch her own syndicated show, “Way Up With Angela Yee,” in December 2022. Since her departure, a number of celebrities and media figures have served as guest hosts for “The Breakfast Club.” Last month, iHeartMedia posted an opening for a morning co-host to join the duo.

In October 2022, Charlamagne told REVOLT that his contract with “The Breakfast Club” ends in 2025, but he has no plans of departing from the airwaves. “I don’t see me walking away from iHeart anytime soon, and I don’t see myself walking away from radio anytime soon — just because I really do love doing morning radio,” said The Black Effect Podcast Network founder.

During that same interview, he spoke of a documentary about the show that has been in the works for a few years. Yee’s exit and Envy’s former business partner’s legal issues have not halted work on the project. “S**t, now we got more to add to it,” Charlamagne told “Rap Radar.” A release date has not been announced.